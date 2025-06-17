Snuggle Me® Organic Unveils the Lounger Curve: A Cozy Parent-Inspired, CPSC-Compliant Baby Essential for Play, Bonding, and Tummy Time

From easier cleaning to multipurpose design, so many of the Snuggle Me Organic Lounger Curve improvements came directly from real parent feedback. We're incredibly proud of what we created together. Post this

The Lounger Curve is designed for babies aged 0 to 6 months and features lower sides, a padded center for extra support, and a versatile design that is approved for tummy time. It is also easy to clean with a removable outer layer that can be laundered separately, making cleanup easier for busy parents. Lounger Curve Muslin Covers, made from 100% organic cotton muslin in a range of soft hues, are also available to help protect the lounger from little leaks and spills. The Lounger Curve comes with its own bag, making it the perfect companion for visits with friends and family.

At the heart of the Lounger Curve is the principle of "designed by you, made by us." Key design updates for the new lounger were inspired by honest parent feedback to the brand's parent-favorite flagship Infant Lounger. The year-long, in-depth customer collaboration to create the Lounger Curve included consumer surveys and interviews that clearly identified what features were most important for both baby and caregiver.

"We worked hand in hand with our community and product experts to evolve our iconic Infant Lounger," said Olivia Davis, General Manager of Snuggle Me Organic. "From easier cleaning to multipurpose design, so many of the Snuggle Me Organic Lounger Curve improvements came directly from real parent feedback. We're incredibly proud of what we created together."

Important Safety Note: Baby loungers, including the Snuggle Me Lounger Curve, are not sleep products and should only be used during supervised awake time on the floor. Snuggle Me supports safe sleep practices as outlined by the American Academy of Pediatrics and CPSC. For complete safety guidance, visit https://snugglemeorganic.com/pages/how-to-use-the-new-curve.

The Snuggle Me Lounger Curve retails for $119.99 and is available now at snugglemeorganic.com. It can also be added to baby registries at Babylist and Nordstrom, and soon will be available at Target and Amazon.

Founded in 2007, Snuggle Me Organic offers a complete line of beloved modern baby products crafted to nurture, support, and soothe babies during their earliest months of life. Each product is thoughtfully designed with a commitment to safety, simplicity, and comfort. The brand's hallmark Infant Lounger is ranked as the number one sensory lounger for babies and has over 4,000 five-star reviews. Snuggle Me Organic is proud to be a trusted part of the parenting journey, offering products that bring peace of mind to families everywhere. Learn more at https://snugglemeorganic.com.

Jo-Anne Coombes, Snuggle Me Organic, 1 (612) 548-1390, [email protected], https://snugglemeorganic.com/

