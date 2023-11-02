Snyder, Hayes & Muchnick LLP launches new Public Policy and Government practice based in Washington, DC

In the evolving landscape of lobbying and policy advocacy, where partisan gridlock and discontent with traditional practices prevail, Washington insiders with political astuteness have the best chance to succeed. Post this

The new division will also be focused on developing strategy and helping clients secure US Department of Energy (DOE) grants, loans, loan guarantees and contracts as well as with DOE programs across the various DOE offices. The law firm has relationships with decision-makers within the DOE as well as with those individuals responsible for processing grants and loans.

The lawyers and advisors in Snyder, Hayes & Muchnick's energy and environmental (E&E) policy practice apply extensive experience in advocating before Congress, the executive branch, and other government officials and stakeholders

"In the evolving landscape of lobbying and policy advocacy, where partisan gridlock and discontent with traditional practices prevail, Washington insiders with political astuteness have the best chance to succeed," said Muchnick. "We bring together a team of experienced professionals who have excelled in public service and possess a deep understanding of the political landscape. We closely monitor key regulatory and legislative developments, keeping a keen eye on bills, resolutions, regulatory guidance, committee meetings, and policy moments that may impact your business."

Muchnick has more than 15 years experience in Congress and the private sector. Muchnick previously served as Senior Professional Staff to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, where he played a pivotal role in creating the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In addition, Muchnick managed the aerospace, defense and homeland security portfolios at the American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics (AIAA), led a communications team at Unisys Corporation focused on the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and as the Director of Legislative Affairs for Turner Government and Public Affairs. Muchnick completed his undergraduate degree in History with honors at UCLA and received a Master in Public Policy (MPP) from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

About Snyder, Hayes & Muchnick LLP

Snyder, Hayes & Muchnick LLP was established to provide private enterprises and governments with the opportunity to effectively engage and grow within the Green Economy. The green transition is facilitated through a combination of greentech, green financing, digital transformation, technology breakthroughs, and national policies. Snyder, Hayes & Muchnick operates at the intersection of these drivers. As an integrated law and advisory practice, Snyder, Hayes & Muchnick helps clients navigate a path to success in the green economy via world-class legal, policy and capital markets advisory services.

Learn more: https://shmlawgroup.com/

Media Contact

Amy Snyder, Snyder, Hayes & Muchnick LLP, 1 9172923081, [email protected], https://shmlawgroup.com/

SOURCE Snyder, Hayes & Muchnick LLP