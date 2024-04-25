So-Cal Business Brokers Facilitates Acquisition of WhirlWind Propellers by Hartzell Propeller

"We're thrilled to have played a pivotal role in uniting Hartzell and WhirlWind. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to helping clients achieve their exit planning goals and secure their legacies." - Tyler Evans, President of So-Cal Business Brokers Post this

Tyler B. Evans, President of So-Cal Business Brokers, highlighted the significance of the deal, saying, "We are thrilled to have played a pivotal role in uniting Hartzell and WhirlWind, cementing a partnership that will drive innovation in the aerospace industry. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to helping our clients achieve their exit planning goals and secure their legacies."

"So-Cal Business Brokers' expertise and dedication were instrumental in strategically positioning WhirlWind Propellers for this transaction," said Jim Rust, former President of WhirlWind Propellers. "This is more than a business transaction -- it's about finding a team that truly understands and values the essence of what we've built and the expertise to continue and grow our legacy."

About So-Cal Business Brokers

Founded more than two decades ago, So-Cal Business Brokers specializes in the sale and acquisition of businesses across multiple industries, including manufacturing, industrial and wholesale sectors. Known for a hands-on approach and a steadfast commitment to clients' best interests, the firm leverages extensive expertise in finance, real estate, and business management to facilitate successful transactions. With a track record of over 600 successful deals, So-Cal Business Brokers stands as a distinguished leader in the brokerage community.

For further information, visit so-calbusinessbrokers.com.

