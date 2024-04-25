So-Cal Business Brokers Facilitates Acquisition of WhirlWind Propellers by Hartzell Propeller

Partnership will drive innovation in the light-sport, experimental, and unmanned aircraft markets
SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a strategic move to enhance the aviation sector, Hartzell Propeller, part of Arcline Investment Management's portfolio, recently announced its acquisition of WhirlWind Propellers Corporation. This significant transaction, orchestrated by So-Cal Business Brokers, marks a notable expansion of Hartzell's product range into the light-sport, experimental, and unmanned aircraft markets.
Founded in 1995, WhirlWind Propellers is renowned for its advanced composite constant-speed and ground-adjustable propellers. As part of the deal, Jim Rust, the visionary behind WhirlWind Propellers, will be joining the Hartzell team to further enhance their capabilities through his expertise in rapid prototyping and composite systems.
Tyler B. Evans, President of So-Cal Business Brokers, highlighted the significance of the deal, saying, "We are thrilled to have played a pivotal role in uniting Hartzell and WhirlWind, cementing a partnership that will drive innovation in the aerospace industry. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to helping our clients achieve their exit planning goals and secure their legacies."
"So-Cal Business Brokers' expertise and dedication were instrumental in strategically positioning WhirlWind Propellers for this transaction," said Jim Rust, former President of WhirlWind Propellers. "This is more than a business transaction -- it's about finding a team that truly understands and values the essence of what we've built and the expertise to continue and grow our legacy."
