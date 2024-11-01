So Sweet You Can Taste It: Voting Is Open for Colossal's Greatest Baker Competition

"Your generosity has LITERALLY been life-changing for our families of kids with cancer." –Joe McDonough, president of The B+ Foundation Post this

"Your generosity has LITERALLY been life-changing for our families of kids with cancer. As someone who lived in the PICU for 167 days while my child fought for his life, I can tell you firsthand that the financial help that you enable us to provide not only pays critical bills, but also throws a lifeline to these families. You show them that someone 'out there' cares about them and that they are loved. You lessen the financial burden so that they can focus on what is truly most important, the life or death battle of their child. Can you imagine being in the hospital and getting an eviction notice? Or your power being turned off? Or being told your child needs a particular medicine, but the insurance company won't cover it because it's deemed "experimental"? All kids should have an equal chance of beating their cancer and getting a chance to grow up…regardless of their parent's income. And the Greatest Baker comp. makes this possible," said Joe McDonough, president of The B+ Foundation.

LET'S TALK CELEBS

Buddy Valastro

Known as the "Cake Boss," Buddy Valastro is not just a pastry chef but a beloved TV personality with an infectious passion for baking. As the presenting host for the 2024 Greatest Baker competition, Valastro will share his expertise and creativity with competitors, offering an exclusive workshop and Q&A session. Competitors will have the chance to learn from a master of the craft, and the Greatest Baker champion will get to meet the legend himself in person.

Brian Hart Hoffman

As the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Bake from Scratch magazine, Brian Hart Hoffman is dedicated to empowering bakers everywhere. With his unique blend of humor and expert tutorials, Hoffman demystifies the baking process, ensuring that bakers of all levels can shine. He will personally select one competitor's creation to appear in Bake from Scratch, providing invaluable exposure to the global baking community.

A DOUBLE TREAT: TWO TITLES TO CLAIM

As mentioned, Colossal is thrilled to present two incredible paths to victory! Participants can strive for:

People's Choice: One extraordinary baker will have their work appear in Bake from Scratch, win $20,000, and meet Buddy Valastro!

Critic's Pick: Qualifying talented bakers will showcase their most delectable creations, with the chance to be recognized by Brian Hart Hoffman himself.

CHEF'S KISS TO THE GREATEST BAKER SPONSORS

The Greatest Baker competition is sponsored by:

Carlo's Bakery is a century-old bakery renowned for its exquisite cakes and pastries. Led by fourth-generation baker Buddy Valastro, the bakery has grown from a local gem into a global brand. With a commitment to family traditions and innovation, Carlo's Bakery continues to add sweetness to every special moment.

Silpat: In 1965, Guy Demarle, a visionary French baker, created Silpat with the goal of improving the preparation and baking process for his baguettes. This innovative baking mat is crafted from two essential materials: a specially formulated silicone and a unique glass fabric. Its nonstick properties have since transformed kitchens worldwide, making it an indispensable tool for both professional and home bakers.

Flexipan®: Continuing in the spirit of innovation, Flexipan® emerged as the industry leader in nonstick flexible molds. Renowned for its superior performance and flexibility, Flexipan® has become the go-to choice for bakers seeking perfection, providing easy release and flawless results every time.

