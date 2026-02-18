Soaak Technologies Expands Wearable Ecosystem With ŌURA to Advance Military and Enterprise Closed-Loop Human Performance Optimization

"This is the missing link for wearables. Data without instruction leaves people asking 'now what?' Soaak provides the 'now what'," said Henry Penix, CEO of Soaak. Post this

HOW IT WORKS:

Oura Ring tracks sleep quality, heart rate variability, recovery, and more.

Soaak analyzes the data and delivers the optimal sound frequency protocol to the user.

ŌURA shows the improvement in its real-time health metrics dashboard.

Wearables have transformed personal health tracking by providing insights into sleep quality, recovery, stress, readiness, and other physiological markers. This partnership goes one step further: helping users actively improve those markers to improve their lives.

"Performance readiness is not optional in military and enterprise environments," said Henry Penix, CEO of Soaak. "ŌURA provides incredibly detailed visibility into how the body is performing, and Soaak completes the loop. When Oura Ring data shows poor sleep, high stress, or low Readiness, Soaak provides an immediate, clinically proven protocol to address these issues."

Soaak delivers targeted sound frequency compositions through its mobile and web-based app to support sleep optimization, stress reduction, mental clarity, and overall resilience. When pairing ŌURA's physiological data tracking with Soaak's passive, non-invasive sound-based technologies, users can both measure and influence their daily well-being in real time.

"This is the missing link for wearables," Penix added. "Data without instruction leaves people asking 'now what?' Soaak provides the 'now what.'"

The Soaak+Oura Ring Bundle will be available through Soaak's sales channels.

To be added to the Soaak+Oura Ring Bundle waitlist, contact [email protected].

About Soaak

With over 70 million minutes of use in 190 countries, Soaak serves military, enterprise, and government partners with non-invasive sound frequency compositions to improve sleep, reduce stress, and enhance human performance. Through its mobile and web apps, Soaak combines proprietary digital frequencies and AI to turn physiological and psychological data received from wearables into actionable, real-time solutions. Soaak continues to expand its ecosystem of wearable integrations into 2026 and beyond.

