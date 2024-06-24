Soap & Paper Factory unveils a chic collection of decorated candle tins that are fully recyclable and great for travel!

NYACK, N.Y., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soap & Paper Factory, a renowned name in artisanal home fragrance, proudly introduces a new line of sustainable candle tins, in six unique fragrances. Fresh designs add a pop of color to home décor, and each fragrance comes in three sizes of 100% recyclable aluminum tin with a lid, which also makes them great for travel.

Key Features of the Candle Tin Collection:

1. Pure Soy Composition: Crafted from 100% pure soy wax, the candles offer a clean, slow burn that releases fragrance gradually, filling your space with signature scents, without any harmful additives.

2. Pop of Color for Home Décor: Each fragrance was designed in unison with hand drawn designs, with bold colors, beautiful graphics. Add a pop of color to your table, bookshelf or desk.

3. Recycle or Reuse: Candle tins are 100% recyclable. It's easy to freeze the wax out of the tin and recycle or reuse the decorative tin for a million and one uses!

4. Three Perfect Sizes: 13oz, 6oz and 3oz tins make it fun to mix and match, and make travel or satellite work/play extra special. Perfect for on-the-go!

5. Made in the USA: Soap & Paper Factory takes pride in producing all candles locally, supporting American manufacturing and craftsmanship. All candles are poured with cotton wicks, and all fragrances are a blend of essential and phthalate free fragrance oils.

Soap & Paper Factory invites you to embrace the allure of the many fragrances in eco-friendly packaging, a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and the joy of sensory indulgence.

The Candles are available for purchase on Soap & Paper Factory's official website www.soapandpaperfactory.com and through select retailers.

For more information, media inquiries or sample requests, please contact:

Jessica Pope

[email protected]

845-353-4566

About Soap & Paper Factory:

Soap & Paper Factory is a New York-based brand known for its thoughtfully crafted, eco-friendly home and beauty products. With a dedication to quality and a passion for sensory experiences, Soap & Paper Factory creates products that inspire joy, comfort, and a connection to the natural world.

SOURCE Soap & Paper Factory