SoarPay Caps a Milestone Year with Industry-Leading Awards and Accolades, Positioning the Company for Continued Growth in 2026

SoarPay was recently featured in TechnologyAdvice's "8 Best High-Risk Merchant Account Providers for 2026" guide, where it was recognized as the "Best Mid-Market High-Risk Specialist" — an acknowledgment of the company's ability to serve merchants in a variety of high-risk and regulated industries.

SoarPay has also earned recognition from Merchant Maverick, one of the payments industry's most widely read independent review platforms. Merchant Maverick awarded SoarPay as "the best choice for rapid account approval" among high-risk merchant account providers — a critical differentiator in an industry where merchants often face frustrating delays and rejections from mainstream processors. In its company review, Merchant Maverick notes that "If you need a feature-rich, high-risk credit card processor, Soar Payments may be just the right fit."

BBB A+ Rating and Long-Standing Accreditation

SoarPay holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) — the organization's highest possible rating — as of February 16, 2026. The company has maintained BBB accreditation continuously since July 27, 2018, reflecting SoarPay's sustained commitment to ethical business practices and responsive service over nearly a decade.

The Top-Ranked Podcast in the High-Risk Payments Space

SoarPay also produces High Risk Merchant Accounts 101, the #1 most popular show dedicated exclusively to the high-risk merchant account space. Available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms, the show has established SoarPay as the leading educational voice in the high-risk merchant services industry.

A Foundation Built on a Decade of Specialization

Underlying all of these recognitions is a key differentiator: SoarPay has been operating exclusively in the high-risk merchant account space since 2015. In an industry where many providers treat high-risk as a secondary line of business, that decade-plus of focused specialization is rare — and increasingly recognized as a meaningful competitive advantage.

"These accolades reflect the work we put in every day for merchants that other processors turn away," said Rich McIver, VP of Business Development at SoarPay. "We've spent over ten years building expertise specifically for high-risk industries, and it's gratifying to see that recognized by trusted third parties heading into 2026. We see this as a foundation to build on, not a finish line."

With a growing list of industry honors, a top-ranked podcast, and a reputation built on consistent performance and transparency, SoarPay is well-positioned to expand its role as the leading provider of merchant services for high-risk and regulated businesses in the year ahead.

About SoarPay

SoarPay (Soar Payments LLC) empowers businesses in regulated and high-risk industries with secure, compliant, and efficient payment processing. Founded in 2015 and focused exclusively on the high-risk merchant account space, SoarPay has spent over a decade helping merchants overcome barriers, reduce risk, and grow with confidence. Visit https://www.soarpay.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

James Hagans, Soar Payments LLC, 1 888-225-9405, [email protected], https://www.soarpay.com/

SOURCE Soar Payments LLC