SoarPay Publishes High Risk Merchant Accounts 101, the Definitive Guide to Payment Processing in Regulated Industries

This new book is "required reading for any business operating in regulated or complex industries that wants to protect its revenue." Post this

A First-of-Its-Kind Book for an Underserved Audience

High Risk Merchant Accounts 101 is a nine-chapter guide covering underwriting, application preparation, chargeback management, compliance, tech infrastructure, and more. The book was written for business owners in industries routinely flagged as high risk, including nutrition, firearms, travel, and e-commerce.

"For too long, high-risk merchants have been left in the dark, vulnerable to account freezes and opaque policies," said Adam Carlson, co-author and CEO at SoarPay. "There is no comparable resource that gives merchants the full picture: how risk is actually assessed, and how to build payment infrastructure that holds up over time."

Endorsed by Payments Industry Leaders

James Huber, Esq., Managing Partner at Global Legal Law Firm, called it "the most clear-eyed, practical guide I've seen on the realities of high risk payment processing." Greg Myers, host of the Leaders in Payments podcast that has featured more than 450 payments executives over six years, said the book "gets it right" and "gives merchants practical steps to reduce surprises." John R. Shipley Jr., Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Xplor Pay, called it "required reading for any business operating in regulated or complex industries that wants to protect its revenue." Additional endorsements were provided by Jamie Garfield, Head of Partner Sales at Merchant Industry LLC; Eric Knapp, President at Electronic Verification Systems; and Dave Wilson, COO at Mentom Payments.

Readers can visit https://www.amazon.com/High-Risk-Merchant-Accounts-101/dp/B0H2QTDQBG to purchase the ebook or print edition of High Risk Merchant Accounts 101, which was published by Spoonbridge Press (ISBN: 979-8995301202).

About SoarPay

SoarPay (Soar Payments LLC) is a Houston, Texas-based provider of merchant services for high-risk and regulated industries, founded in 2015. SoarPay has operated exclusively in this space for over a decade, serving merchants in diverse industries such as nutrition, firearms, travel, and e-commerce.

That specialization has earned SoarPay consistent recognition from the industry's most trusted independent reviewers. NerdWallet includes SoarPay in its "Best High-Risk Merchant Account Providers" roundup, noting that "Soar Payments is likely to have a solution for your business." TechnologyAdvice named SoarPay the "Best Mid-Market High-Risk Specialist" in its 2026 guide, and Merchant Maverick awarded SoarPay "the best choice for rapid account approval" among high-risk processors. SoarPay also holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and has maintained continuous BBB accreditation since July 27, 2018.

Media Contact

JA Hagans, Soar Payments LLC, 1 888-225-9405, [email protected], https://www.soarpay.com/

SOURCE Soar Payments LLC