Sober October: Do'Mo's Zero-Proof Elixirs with Cognizin® Revolutionize Alcohol-Free Socializing

Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Marketing at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. said, "We are thrilled to add Do'Mo Zero-Proof Elixirs' to the over 200 products carrying Cognizin® not only because it amplifies even more the delivery system choices for our customers, but also because it combines delicious taste with extraordinary function."

The Quad Stack system of Do'Mo includes Natural Nootropics like Cognizin® to energize the brain and Amino Acids to generate different feelings in response to surroundings, stimuli, interactions, and experiences. It also contains Cofactor Nutrients, which are pathways used to create neurotransmitters, ignite energy and metabolism, and bolster stress resilience, and an Absorption Enhancer, Bioperine, a black pepper extract that powers up your energy to speed up the absorption of the functional ingredients and helps you get settled into the social vibe as quickly as possible.

"After a lifetime of creating traditional drinks, nothing excited me more than developing, alongside my good friend and Food Scientist Susie Perry, an alternative way to socialize with our delightful new and natural three delicious Zero Proof Elixirs, made for different social occasions," said Philip Gladman, Founder of Do'Mo.

Do'Mo's Zero Proof Elixirs are available in three mouth-watering flavors: Spicy Watermelon Margarita, Scrumptious Berry Bramble, and Ginger Miso Mule. These flavors complement Do'Mo's proprietary blend, which brings the feel-good vibes of fun nights and good mornings. And the best part is that there will be no morning after-effects!

Experience the future of sober socializing with all the buzz and none of the fuzz with Do'Mo's Zero Proof Elixirs. This product is available in a select number of stores in NYC - including Rent Money Lounge, Spirited Away, Minus Moonshine, and Hekate. For more information, please visit https://www.drink-domo.com/.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

