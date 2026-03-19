SOCAL Community Development Launches New Podcast to Highlight Community Impact and Economic Opportunity

SoCal Community Development (a 501 (c)(3) organization premiers Podcast "The SoCal Community Round Table" - first episode is March 31, 2026.

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoCal Community Round Table Podcast" First Episode Premieres March 31, 2026

Irvine, California (March 16, 2026) — SoCal Community Development Corporation (SoCal CDC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening communities and expanding economic opportunity, is proud to announce the launch of the SoCal Community Round Table Podcast, with the first episode premiering March 31, 2026.

The new podcast will serve as a platform to elevate the voices of individuals and organizations making a meaningful difference in communities throughout Southern California and across the nation. Through engaging conversations and thoughtful dialogue, the podcast will spotlight innovative programs, community solutions, and leaders working to create greater access to opportunity.

Co-Hosts Sedric Hill, Founder and Executive Director at SoCal CDC, and Kelly Rivas, Director of Programs, the podcast will feature conversations with community leaders, nonprofit executives, educators, youth advocates, entrepreneurs, financial institutions, policymakers, faith-based leaders, and other changemakers committed to strengthening communities and creating pathways to economic mobility.

"One of the key goals of this podcast is to shine a light on the incredible work happening every day in communities across Southern California and throughout the nation," said Hill. "There are so many dedicated leaders, organizations, and advocates working tirelessly to expand opportunity and improve lives. The Community Round Table Podcast gives us a platform to share those stories, elevate innovative solutions, and inspire collaboration that helps level the playing field for everyone."

Each episode will explore critical issues affecting communities today, including:

Economic empowerment and entrepreneurship

Financial literacy and wealth building

Youth mentorship and leadership development

Education and workforce development

Housing access and stability

Community partnerships and collaborative solutions

The podcast aligns closely with SoCal CDC's mission to transform communities by creating economic opportunities for all. By amplifying the work of organizations and individuals driving positive change, the initiative seeks to foster stronger connections between community stakeholders and inspire broader engagement.

The SoCal Community Round Table Podcast will be available on YouTube and major podcast platforms, offering viewers and listeners accessible conversations designed to inform, empower, and connect communities.

The first episode launches March 31, 2026, with new episodes planned regularly featuring leaders and innovators from across the nonprofit, education, business, and civic sectors.

For more information about SoCal Community Development Corporation and its initiatives, visit www.socalcommunity.org or contact [email protected].

About SoCal Community Development Corporation

SoCal Community Development Corporation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Irvine, California. The organization is dedicated to transforming communities by creating economic opportunities for all through programs focused on entrepreneurship, youth development, financial education, and housing services.

Media Contact

Sedric Hill, SoCal Community Development, 1 3102458947 310-245-8947, [email protected], https://www.socalcommunity.org/

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SOURCE SoCal Community Development