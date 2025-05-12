Soccer Is Booming in America. But Is It Still a Game, or a Business?

"Youth soccer in the U.S. has become both a beautiful rise of passionate appreciation for the game, and a high-stakes industry," said Ryan Daughtridge, co-founder of Ringers Football. Post this

In the U.S., a system once known for its simplicity now demands thousands of dollars per year from families hoping to keep pace. Travel soccer tournaments, private coaching, and academy fees can add up to over $10,000 annually per child — raising concerns about access and equity in what has long been considered the world's most accessible sport. In poorer communities and countries, the drop-off is even more severe, with many kids lacking the basic equipment needed to play at all.

But two 14-year-old Maryland players are working to change that narrative.

Roark Daughtridge and Cole Anderson, both top players in the DC United Pro Academy and rising stars in the U.S. youth soccer system, are not only succeeding at the highest levels of youth travel soccer — they're also leading efforts to make the game more inclusive.

"We love the game, but we know we're lucky — not everyone gets the same chances to play," said Roark Daughtridge, who co-founded Ringers Football, a soccer lifestyle clothing brand that donates soccer balls to underserved communities. "Our goal is to give away one million balls to kids who need them."

"My father has taught me how powerful soccer is in places like Jamaica, where my family's from," added Cole Anderson. "My father and his best friend shared one pair of shoes growing up; one player wore the left and the other wore the right. To help kids in Jamaica today, we're collecting lightly used gear and working with people on the ground to give kids soccer as an alternative to violence."

Roark and Cole's journey began like many others — at local rec fields, YMCA leagues, and grassroots clubs. But as they climbed the competitive ladder and reached the highest levels of youth soccer in the USA, they became increasingly aware of the financial hurdles their peers faced. In Maryland alone, nearly 100,000 kids play travel soccer, competing across dozens of leagues in a pay-to-play system where performance often determines opportunity.

Their stories reveal the complex nature of American youth soccer: a landscape where passion, privilege, and pressure collide.

"Youth soccer in the U.S. has become both a beautiful rise of passionate appreciation for the game, and a high-stakes industry," said Ryan Daughtridge, Roark's father and co-founder of Ringers Football. "It's more than a sport — it's a business. And like any business, access can be limited if you don't have the resources. When you travel abroad, the gap is even more obvious — many kids don't even have a ball. I've tried to inspire Roark to fight for his own opportunities, but to also be aware of the plight of others less fortunate. Our company is about helping kids who don't have a chance by leveraging our experience in the sports apparel industry"

Ringers Football produces premium lifestyle gear for players and donates one ball for every order made through their website (www.ringersfootball.com). Through gear donations, community leagues, and partnerships with grassroots organizers abroad, the teens are reframing what it means to "make it" in soccer. Their efforts have already impacted thousands of kids across the U.S., Central America, and the Caribbean — proving that soccer fashion and purpose can coexist.

As the U.S. prepares to take the global stage in 2026, stories like Roark and Cole's reflect a deeper question about the state of American soccer culture: Is this still a game — or has it become something else entirely? And how does passion for the beautiful game balance with opportunity in a culture ruled by commerce.

How to Help

Readers who want to support Roark and Cole's mission can make a donation online or contribute gently used gear using a free return shipping label provided by Ringers Football. Details at www.ringersfootball.com/donate.

About Ringers Football

Ringers Football is a soccer lifestyle brand that makes premium lifestyle apparel for players and supporters. Built around the belief that soccer should be accessible to all, the company blends fashion-forward off-pitch apparel with a mission to donate one million soccer balls to kids in need.

Learn more at www.ringersfootball.com.

