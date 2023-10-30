Socha Companies Breaks Ground for Saddle Rock: A New Era of Community and Comfort in Manchester, NH

"Every aspect of Saddle Rock has been carefully curated to reflect our commitment to the Manchester community, functional living space, aesthetic appeal, and most importantly, the wellbeing of our future residents." Post this

Located at 1824 Front Street in Manchester, this community is surrounded by shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and recreational facilities. Additionally, easy access to major transportation will make commuting and travel hassle-free.

The Saddle Rock groundbreaking ceremony welcomed several distinguished guests, including Mayor Joyce Craig, At-Large Alderman June Trisciani, Alderman Erin George-Kelly, Lauren Getts and Cole Riel of the Greater Manchester Chamber, Jodie Nazaka, the Director of Economic Development for the City of Manchester, as well as other business leaders and community partners.

"The Saddle Rock development is a testament to the vision and dedication of everyone at Socha Companies, including our partners and supporters," said Sheila Socha, Socha Companies Chief Operating Officer. "Every aspect of Saddle Rock has been carefully curated to reflect our commitment to the Manchester community, functional living space, aesthetic appeal, and most importantly, the wellbeing of our future residents."

Socha Companies is a family-owned business with generations of property construction and management experience. Committed to delivering exclusive townhouse living opportunities in the Manchester, New Hampshire region, Socha Companies manages rental home communities such as Cohas Overlook, Evergreen Way, Hidden Oak, Stoneyview Way, The Timbers, Whitetail Crossing, and 145 Cilley Road, as well as Saddle Rock which will be available in Spring 2024. Along with providing innovative new construction opportunities featuring private entrances, contemporary kitchens, and full basements, Socha Companies takes pride in thoughtful and carefully-planned townhome developments. High occupancy and low turnover rates are a testament to resident satisfaction with customer service and responsiveness. Socha Companies strives to make carefree living a reality. For information, visit SochaCompanies.com.

