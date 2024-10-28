Socha Companies Expands Manchester, NH Housing Options with Grand Opening of Saddle Rock

"We look forward to welcoming more Saddle Rock residents to the amazing Manchester community and are already planning ahead for future Manchester-based housing development opportunities." -Sheila Socha Richelieu, Socha Companies Chief Operating Officer. Post this

Located at 1824 Front Street in Manchester, this community is surrounded by shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and recreational facilities. Additionally, easy access to major transportation will make commuting and travel hassle-free.

The Saddle Rock Grand Opening celebration welcomed several distinguished guests, including Mayor Jay Ruais, Senator Lou D'Allessandro, Manchester Aldermen Bill Barry and Crissy Kantor, Heather McGrail and Holly Horst of the Greater Manchester Chamber, Jodie Nazaka, the Director of Economic Development for the City of Manchester, as well as other business leaders and community partners. Senator Jeanne Shaheen also shared a statement of support, recognizing Socha Companies' continued contributions to a region with a shortage of housing choices.

"We at Socha Companies are incredibly proud of the Saddle Rock development project, and we could not have delivered such a refined housing opportunity without the support of our partners," said Sheila Socha Richelieu, Socha Companies Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to welcoming more Saddle Rock residents to the amazing Manchester community and are already planning ahead for future Manchester-based housing development opportunities."

Will Socha, Socha Companies CEO, announced the family-owned company's plans to break ground on another residential townhouse community later this year. Located off Harvey Road in South Manchester, the highly anticipated Boulder Way development will offer additional 3-bedroom housing options featuring quality craftsmanship at an affordable rate.

ABOUT SOCHA COMPANIES

Socha Companies is a family-owned business with generations of property construction and management experience. Committed to delivering exclusive townhouse living opportunities in the Manchester, New Hampshire region, Socha Companies manages rental home communities such as Cohas Overlook, Evergreen Way, Hidden Oak, Saddle Rock, Stoneyview Way, The Timbers, Whitetail Crossing, and 145 Cilley Road, as well as Boulder Way which will be available in late summer 2025. Along with providing innovative new construction opportunities featuring private entrances, contemporary kitchens, and full basements, Socha Companies takes pride in thoughtful and carefully-planned townhome developments. High occupancy and low turnover rates are a testament to resident satisfaction with customer service and responsiveness. Socha Companies strives to make carefree living a reality. For information, visit SochaCompanies.com.

