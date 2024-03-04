Socha Companies Wins 2023 Cornerstone Award for Best Multifamily Construction Market Rate at The Timbers Community

This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in residential construction. We are immensely proud of The Timbers and grateful for the opportunity to make carefree living a reality for our residents. Post this

Criteria for the Cornerstone Awards included projects completed between October 2022 and October 2023, built in New Hampshire, and not previously submitted for consideration. Submissions were judged based on appearance, craftsmanship, difficulty, value for price, originality, and creativity. An anonymous board of judges evaluated the submissions, ensuring fairness and impartiality in the selection process.

"We are honored to receive the 2023 Cornerstone Award for Best Multifamily Construction Market Rate for The Timbers community," said Sheila Socha, Chief Operating Officer of Socha Companies. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in residential construction. We are immensely proud of The Timbers and grateful for the opportunity to make carefree living a reality for our residents."

For more information about Socha Companies and The Timbers, visit SochaCompanies.com.

ABOUT SOCHA COMPANIES

Socha Companies is a family-owned business with generations of property construction and management experience. Committed to delivering exclusive townhouse living opportunities in the Manchester, New Hampshire region, Socha Companies manages rental home communities such as Cohas Overlook, Evergreen Way, Hidden Oak, Pine Street, Stoneyview Way, The Timbers, Whitetail Crossing, and 145 Cilley Road, as well as Saddle Rock which will be available in Spring 2024. Along with providing innovative new construction opportunities featuring private entrances, contemporary kitchens, and full basements, Socha Companies takes pride in thoughtful amenities and carefully-planned townhome developments. High occupancy and low turnover rates are a testament to resident satisfaction with customer service and responsiveness. Socha Companies strives to make carefree living a reality. For information, visit SochaCompanies.com.

Media Contact

Ami D'Amelio, Socha Companies, 6037035588, [email protected], https://sochacompanies.com/

SOURCE Socha Companies