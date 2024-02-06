Social Factor Signs Agency Partnership Agreement with Emplifi

"By aligning ourselves with the leading customer engagement platform in the industry, we now can spot the social commerce trends that have a direct impact on our ROI in its simplest-to-measure form." Post this

Using best-in-class tools and AI-powered capabilities, Emplifi is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions that bridge the gap between a brand's social media marketing, customer care efforts, and commerce capabilities. Emplifi's Social Commerce Cloud enables businesses to scale their social media and customer engagement outcomes by giving them the ability to create shoppable content across multiple social media platforms, while monitoring campaign performance in real-time. Thousands of global brands and Fortune 100 companies—including McDonald's, Ford Motor Company, Delta Airlines and more—use Emplifi to deepen their customer relationships and expand their exposure across social media channels.

With access to Emplifi's customer engagement platform, Social Factor is poised to gain actionable intelligence to help the brands it supports drive measurable results across their social media channels. The valuable insights provided by Emplifi now can be applied across Social Factor's four pillars of innovation, including strategy, technology, engagement, and intelligence, to help their client base increase their overall business value and worth.

"We're truly excited to be working with Emplifi's best-in-class customer engagement platform," said Parker. "They have an unmatched reputation in the industry for applying a unique focus on the intersection of marketing, commerce and customer care, earning them a leading position among customer engagement platforms in the social commerce marketplace."

"This partnership is a big deal for Emplifi and our team couldn't be happier. Social Factor's innovative and collaborative approach to social media marketing aligns perfectly with Emplifi's commitment to delivering world-class customer engagement solutions for brands around the world," said Brody Jones, VP of Sales for North America, Emplifi. "I can't wait to see what we achieve together—and all of the brands that will benefit from this partnership."

About Social Factor

Social Factor is the human layer of digital customer experience. Enterprise clients need the best solutions to bring to life the digital experiences their customers' demand. In a world where social media connects us more than ever, we work with some of the biggest global brands today, from Fortune 500 companies to category-leading national retailers. Our team brings certified people, real-world tested processes, and deep platform expertise together to help world-changing brands succeed through unified CX. Learn more at socialfactor.com.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald's, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi partners with major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, and Snapchat.

