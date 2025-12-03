SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Expands Wisconsin Footprint with University of Wisconsin Athletics

Our partnership with Social House Vodka is a celebration of the people and school spirit that brings Wisconsin together," said Wisconsin Athletics Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer Mitchell Pinta. Post this

"Social House was built on the belief that life is richer when shared," said Cary Joshi, Founder & CEO of Social House Vodka. "As we grow our relationship with Wisconsin Athletics, we're honored to give Badger fans even more reasons to raise a glass — together. From student-athletes to alumni, tailgates to toasts, we're here to celebrate everything Wisconsin stands for: pride, passion, and community."

Distributed throughout the state by Wisconsin Distributors, Dean Distributing, S&S Distributing, Fabiano Brothers, and Flanigan Distributing of Door County, Social House Vodka is now available in liquor stores, bars, restaurants, and campus-favorite venues. Fans across the country can also order the Varsity bottle online at

socialhousevodka.com.

Backed by a growing group of investors with deep Wisconsin roots, Social House Vodka is proud to support the programs and people that define Badger culture. This new partnership brings the brand further into the UW Athletics family — appearing across official channels, select venue signage, and campus events — but the mission remains simple: help Wisconsin's student-athletes succeed on and off the field, and give fans something exceptional to raise their glass to.

"Our partnership with Social House Vodka is a celebration of the people and school spirit that brings Wisconsin together," said Wisconsin Athletics Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer Mitchell Pinta. "We're now thrilled to expand that impact across UW Athletics, as Social House has demonstrated its commitment to our student-athletes and fans."

About SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka

SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is a premium American craft vodka handcrafted in North Carolina, distilled six times from 100% corn and blended with water naturally purified over 10,000 years. Smooth, gluten-free, and proudly purposeful, every bottle is a tribute to quality, authenticity, and belonging. With a growing national footprint and strong community partnerships, Social House is proud to raise the bar — and the glass — on what a vodka brand can stand for. Pride. Passion. Purity. Learn more or purchase online at socialhousevodka.com.

About University of Wisconsin Athletics

The University of Wisconsin–Madison Athletics program, known proudly as the Wisconsin Badgers, competes in the NCAA Division I Big Ten Conference and encompasses 23 varsity teams. With a rich tradition of athletic and academic excellence, Wisconsin Athletics has claimed numerous Big Ten titles and national championships across a range of sports. The Badgers' fan base – spanning students, alumni, and supporters worldwide – is renowned for its passion and loyalty. UW Athletics is deeply committed to its core values of integrity, inclusion, and the pursuit of excellence, providing student-athletes with a world-class experience on the field and in the classroom. Through community engagement and partnerships, Wisconsin Athletics strives to unite and inspire Badger fans across the state and beyond.

