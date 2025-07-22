Social Music Remix App Hook Announces Strategic Integration with SoundCloud - Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Remix Challenge launches today on Hook and SoundCloud

This partnership builds a bridge between creation and culture, enabling fans to go from 'listener' to 'remixer' to 'music tastemaker' in seconds. - Hook Founder and CEO Gaurav Sharma Post this

"Fans aren't just listening to or reacting to music anymore; they are helping to shape it," said Hook Founder and CEO, Gaurav Sharma. "For many years now, SoundCloud has played a key role in helping to transform and catalyze music trends around the world. This partnership builds a bridge between creation and culture, enabling fans to go from 'listener' to 'remixer' to 'music tastemaker' in seconds. Nothing could mark this collaboration in a more appropriate way than this fun Lil Wayne remix challenge that we think fans are going to love."

The Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Remix Challenge will take place on both SoundCloud and Hook. Starting today, Hook users can select one of the three featured tracks – "Hip-Hop" (feat. BigXthaPlug, Jay Jones), "Sharks" (feat. Jelly Roll, Big Sean), and "Banned from NO" – from Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI to create their own remixes with just a few taps. Fans who listen to Lil Wayne's new album on SoundCloud will also be invited to customize the featured songs via the Artist Storefront on each track page for both web and mobile, which will take them to Hook to create their own unique versions of the songs. They can then share their remixes to SoundCloud directly from Hook to take part in the remix challenge for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including tickets to Lil Wayne's upcoming tour and a signed copy of Tha Carter VI vinyl.

While Hook users have been able to share their short-form remixes to several social platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels since the app launched last fall, this new partnership transforms the way that their remixes can travel to both social media and streaming services. Music fans can now use Hook to easily create up to a 60-second remix of licensed songs in seconds and seamlessly share it with SoundCloud's community.

The collaboration additionally enables DJs and tastemakers to discover unique fan-made remixes on Hook, and easily export them to their own SoundCloud pages. DJs can then use SoundCloud's integrations with Serato, Algoriddim, Denon DJ, Numark and other DJ software and hardware to mix into their live sets and shout out music fans, extending Hook's reach to online or in-person audiences for the first time ever.

Hook uses cutting-edge, ethically-trained AI technology to realize the future of music listening in which fans become collaborators, using music to express themselves by creating sped-up, slowed-down, mashed-up or different genre versions of songs with just a few taps. Hook's unique ecosystem creates a sustainable model of monetization for the future of music creation and distribution in the social media era. Every remix created on Hook is rights-cleared and trackable, helping artists and rights holders be a part of social music fan-driven culture, while capturing the full value of their music.

Since its launch, Hook has signed deals with dozens of music partners which includes music from more than 1,200 artists such as BLOND:ISH, KSHMR, Hardwell, Swae Lee, Soulja Boy, Sadie Jean, Jaden Smith, Killer Mike and Cash Cobain, and songs featuring artists like The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Charli XCX, Ty Dolla $ign, Migos, Big Sean, and Playboi Carti.

About Hook

Hook is a music technology platform that is innovating the way music is created, expressed and monetized on social media. Hook provides intuitive, ethically-trained, AI-powered tools that empower fans to quickly, easily and legally create new versions of their favorite songs for use on social media, while also creating a new stream of revenue for artists and labels. The company is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.hookmusic.com. Download the Hook app here.

About SoundCloud

SoundCloud empowers artists and fans to connect and share through music. Founded in 2007, SoundCloud is an artist-first platform empowering artists to build and grow their careers by providing them with the most progressive tools, services, and resources. With over 400+ million tracks from 40+ million artists, the future of music is SoundCloud.

Media Contact

