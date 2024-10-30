Social Music Remix App Hook Partners with Glassnote Records

Content deal will add tracks from Tors, bby, Hayes Warner, Dylan Cartlidge and more to Hook's library of licensed songs
NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hook, the revolutionary new AI-powered social music app that allows music fans to create, share and discover authorized remixes and mashups of their favorite songs, announced today that it has partnered with Glassnote Records in an innovative deal to add new tracks from Tors, bby, Hayes Warner, and Dylan Cartlidge to its rapidly expanding library, with more acts from Glassnote to be added soon. Glassnote's roster includes GRAMMY Award-winning and chart-topping artists like Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, Phoenix, Two Door Cinema Club, GROUPLOVE, Silvana Estrada, CHVRCHES, AURORA, Jade Bird, Hamilton Leithauser, GRACEY, The Teskey Brothers, and many more. Hook officially launched in Apple's App Store last month. Download the app for iOS for free HERE.
This first-of-its-kind tool for creators and everyday music fans uses cutting-edge, ethically-trained AI technology to realize the future of music listening in which fans become collaborators – using music to express themselves by creating sped-up, slowed-down, mashed-up or different genre versions of songs with just a few taps. Hook also opens up a new revenue stream for artists and rights holders, enabling them to monetize the infinite derivative versions their fans create and consume on Hook and social platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
Daniel Glass, Founder and President of Glassnote Music, commented on the deal: "Glassnote Records is proud to embrace progressive, open-minded, and forward-thinking ideas. It has always been our goal to run toward what's next, focusing on the potential of new technologies while recognizing artists' creative integrity as the number one priority and something to be strongly protected. We believe Hook does just that: providing a comprehensive solution to the use of remixed music across social platforms in a way that emphasizes artists' control and compensation. With Hook, fans can engage with their favorite music in a manner that rewards their own creativity while also benefiting the artists who participate with proper attribution of rights. Gaurav and his team have shown that they are truly focused on putting artists first. We are confident that Hook will deliver real value to artists of all levels, and we're eager to hear what Hook users create."
"Hook unlocks music expression for everyone and builds community through music in the way we always have – through our favorite songs and artists," said Gaurav Sharma, Founder & CEO of Hook. "Glassnote has nurtured and supported incredible, groundbreaking artists for nearly two decades. We are excited to hear how our growing community of music lovers creates with the addition of this world-class music to our library!"
As music consumption and discovery continue to shift to social media platforms, Hook provides artists and rights holders granular controls over how fans can interact with their licensed music on social media. Hook also provides them data about how their remixes are performing globally. It brings a consumption-based model to social media, paying artists more as their fans create and their remixes are consumed to capture the full value of their IP.
Hook's Founder and CEO Gaurav Sharma has a proven track record of building innovative music technology that integrates and aligns with the needs of the larger music industry. Sharma previously served as Chief Operating Officer for JioSaavn, India's largest music streaming platform and one of the first platforms to secure global streaming licenses with record labels. Sharma and his team grew JioSaavn to more than 100 million active monthly users by the time he departed.
