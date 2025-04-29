Social News Desk (SND) Helps Public Agencies Comply With Records Laws

"SND Archive removes the stress and complexity of Open Records compliance." - Aaron King, General Manager & CTO at Social News Desk Post this

With more than 5 billion global users, social media continues to grow – creating more posts, mentions, replies, and interactions than ever before. For public agencies and educational institutions, every post, comment and direct message is considered a public record. However, platforms don't store content indefinitely, and manual archiving is time-consuming, costly and can be error-prone. SND Archive solves this problem by archiving every post, photo and comment across all major platforms, including Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Nextdoor, Bluesky, and Threads.

"SND Archive removes the stress and complexity of Open Records compliance," said Aaron King, General Manager & CTO at SND. "By combining SND Archive with our social media management platform, SND Dashboard, we streamline workflows and lighten the load for already stretched communications teams, making everyone's job easier."

SND Archive can be used as a standalone service or bundled with SND's social media management tool, Dashboard, fully integrating to maintain organized records of communications that double as a historical file, documenting emergencies and disturbances for public information and crisis review.

For nearly 15 years, SND has helped its clients navigate evolving social media rules and regulations while uniting communities. To learn more or to request a demo, visit socialnewsdesk.com/snd-archive.

About Social News Desk

Social News Desk (SND) is the only social media management software purpose-built for today's critical communicators. The platform provides powerful social media tools to over 10,000 active users, supporting America's largest news companies, cities, schools, and businesses. At SND, U.S.-based customer support is available 365 days a year.

Media Contact

Christian Francis, Social News Desk, 1 872-245-6270, [email protected], https://hubs.li/Q03hxKsn0

SOURCE Social News Desk