Social News Desk (SND) Helps Public Agencies Comply With Records Laws

DETROIT, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social News Desk, Inc. (SND), a market leader providing cutting-edge digital engagement solutions, announces the launch of its latest tool: SND Archive. SND Archive easily captures and stores all social media activity, with retrieval as simple as the click of a button. SND Archive was developed for those in the government, public safety, and education sectors to maintain legal compliance with public records laws while also strengthening public trust and data security.
"There's a growing need for transparency and accountability in the public sector," shared Sarah Loyd, SND's Head of Product Success & Evangelism. "SND Archive will empower these institutions with a seamless and secure way to preserve digital communications, ensuring historical accuracy, legal compliance, and accountability in this era of constant online engagement."
With more than 5 billion global users, social media continues to grow – creating more posts, mentions, replies, and interactions than ever before. For public agencies and educational institutions, every post, comment and direct message is considered a public record. However, platforms don't store content indefinitely, and manual archiving is time-consuming, costly and can be error-prone. SND Archive solves this problem by archiving every post, photo and comment across all major platforms, including Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Nextdoor, Bluesky, and Threads.
"SND Archive removes the stress and complexity of Open Records compliance," said Aaron King, General Manager & CTO at SND. "By combining SND Archive with our social media management platform, SND Dashboard, we streamline workflows and lighten the load for already stretched communications teams, making everyone's job easier."
SND Archive can be used as a standalone service or bundled with SND's social media management tool, Dashboard, fully integrating to maintain organized records of communications that double as a historical file, documenting emergencies and disturbances for public information and crisis review.
For nearly 15 years, SND has helped its clients navigate evolving social media rules and regulations while uniting communities. To learn more or to request a demo, visit socialnewsdesk.com/snd-archive.
About Social News Desk
Social News Desk (SND) is the only social media management software purpose-built for today's critical communicators. The platform provides powerful social media tools to over 10,000 active users, supporting America's largest news companies, cities, schools, and businesses. At SND, U.S.-based customer support is available 365 days a year.
