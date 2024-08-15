Social Revolt Agency Breaks into Inc. 5000's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Advertising & Marketing Agencies in America

Social Revolt Agency has achieved a remarkable 451% growth over the past three years, earning a spot on Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. Recognized as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Advertising & Marketing Agencies in the country, the agency credits its success to innovative digital strategies, a multicultural approach, and its recent expansion into Latin America.
DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social Revolt Agency, a leading multicultural and brand marketing firm with a proven track record with Fortune 500 companies, is proud to announce its 451% revenue growth over the past three years, securing a spot on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list. The agency has also been named one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Advertising & Marketing Agencies in the U.S. and one of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in Texas.
These significant achievements reflect Social Revolt's unwavering commitment to innovative digital strategies and impactful marketing solutions that resonate with diverse audiences. Founded in 2014, Social Revolt has consistently pushed the boundaries of traditional and digital marketing, establishing itself as a leader in the industry with its unique approach to multicultural strategies and brand management.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. Magazine and to be counted among the fastest-growing agencies and companies in both Texas and the nation," said Marty Martinez, CEO of Social Revolt Agency. "These accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, as well as the trust and support of our clients. Our growth is driven by our mission to empower brands through cutting-edge strategies that create meaningful connections and drive business success."
Social Revolt's expansion into the Latin American market with the opening of its Mexico City office has played an important role in its recent growth. This move has enabled the agency to tap into new opportunities, foster innovation, and deepen client relationships across diverse markets. The Mexico City office is a dynamic center where diverse perspectives are gathered and transformed into groundbreaking ideas, driving both the agency's creative evolution and its ability to deliver culturally resonant campaigns that connect with audiences on a deeper level.
"Expanding into Latin America has been a game-changer for us," Martinez continued. "Mexico City's vibrant culture and burgeoning tech scene have allowed us to craft bespoke marketing strategies that amplify brand impact and drive growth for our clients. We are excited to continue our journey of growth and innovation as we empower more brands to think bigger and achieve greater."
As Social Revolt continues to expand, it remains committed to purpose-driven marketing, human ingenuity, and delivering exceptional results. By continuously evolving its digital and creative strategies, the agency ensures brands and mission-driven organizations achieve their business and impact goals through unique and effective campaigns.
About Social Revolt Agency
Social Revolt is an award-winning multicultural and brand marketing agency that creates insightful digital solutions for every step of the customer journey. Driven by purpose and powered by human ingenuity, we empower companies to think bigger and achieve greater. Leveraging a full suite of digital and creative strategies — along with an ever-evolving playbook of innovative and unconventional tactics — we power unique and effective campaigns that help brands and mission-driven organizations realize their business and impact goals.
