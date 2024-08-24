Social Trade Copier: The Ultimate Solution for Multi-Master Trade Copying Across Platforms

Social Trade Copier Facilitates the Copying of Trades from Master Accounts to Slave Accounts Across a Variety of Leading Trading Platforms, Broadening Trading Capabilities.

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social Trade Copier, an advanced copy trading solution, has launched its latest innovation to revolutionize the way traders manage their investments through Telegram-based signals. Now users can copy trades from a master trading account to a client/slave account.

The Social Trade Copier has addressed a critical need in the trading community by enabling users to effortlessly copy trades from one or more master trading accounts to client or slave accounts across several trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, cTrader, DX Trade, and Tradelocker.

Key Features of Social Trade Copier:

Secure Access: No passwords, just your trading account number. Flexible Lots: Set fixed or dynamic lot sizes easily. Instant Sync: Real-time trade copying from master to slave. Auto Updates: SL & TP changes in master are mirrored. User Dashboard: Manage 1000+ master and slave accounts. Multi-Master: One slave copies from multiple masters. Set Stop-Loss: Add a Stop-Loss even if the master doesn't. Broker Friendly: Add prefixes or suffixes as needed. Risk Control: Add different lot sizes for different pairs.

STC expands trading capabilities and offers traders new revenue opportunities by enabling them to sell their expertise as a service. This product's focus on performance, flexibility, and security positions it as a leader in the copy trading software market.

The launch of the Social Trade Copier comes at a time when the financial markets are becoming increasingly complex, and traders are looking for something new that can boost their trading career. Now traders don't restrict themselves to one master account. STC empowers them to follow multiple masters to maximize potential and diversify their strategy.

Social Trade Copier is now available through their official website, with a wide range of pricing plans to suit different needs.

For more details about STC and to explore its features, visit https://socialtradecopier.com.

About Social Trade Copier:

The Social Trade Copier is a copy trading software designed for Forex traders. It helps expert traders sell their expertise as a service or signal provider and allows novice traders to copy them. Traders are also able to use STC for personal account management. It's an all-in-one tool for any Forex traders.

Media Contact

Hentze, Social Trade Copier, 44 7541471909, [email protected], https://socialtradecopier.com

