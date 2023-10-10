Socialinsider Reforms the Way Brands Are Doing Listening on Instagram With Its Newly Launched AI-Powered Social Listening Feature

By introducing its new Instagram listening module, Socialinsider has combined social intelligence, analytics, and listening into one single tool, providing a wide range of metrics and insights from brand to campaign levels, and helping digital marketers create improved social strategies.

BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Given the constant algorithm changes, platforms' shifts and additions, and the emergence of new trends, the social media landscape is more dynamic than ever. Therefore, it raises an increased number of challenges for marketers trying to increase their brands' awareness and sales through social media.

To help them assess their marketing efforts, gain a deeper understanding of their social audiences, and identify areas for improvement, digital people turn to a bunch of social media tools, from analytics and benchmarking to listening and consumer intelligence software. With each of them offering a particular set of data, marketers can look at different KPIs from different perspectives.

However, many times, within a social media tool's niche, there are limitations to the metrics provided, with most apps offering similar information.

Positioning itself as a social media intelligence tool, Socialinsider has extended its business vertical and integrated an unparalleled social listening module, allowing brands access to AI Instagram listening KPIs.

Introducing a new way of looking at data by offering metrics such as divisions between influencers and individual posts for hashtags, Socialinsider has revolutionized the way brands are doing Instagram listening. Moreover, by combining this type of insights with essential listening KPIs, such as sentiment and emotion analysis, Socialinsider has moved up into a first-class analytics, benchmarking, and listening tool that social media teams can leverage for strategy optimization.

Offering innovative, in-depth insights for branded, trends, as well as campaign hashtags, such as topics associated with a particular hashtag, Socialinsider's new, AI-based listening feature becomes a formidable resource for consumer research.

Equally, by displaying the influencers talking about a specific topic, along with the niche they are affiliated with, KPIs such as follower base, engagement rate, and other brands collabs, Socialinsider's newly launched Instagram listening module can also be used as an influencer discovery platform.

All things considered, the main differentiator between this tool and all the other Instagram listening solutions available on the market consists of its unique influencers data metrics, AI-powered insights, and benchmark analysis.

Enabling in-depth competitive strategy analysis and social media analytics scaling through the integration of this new data set, Socialinsider is laying the first stone for a whole new social media performance audit and research process.

Among the features of this new Instagram listening module, marketers can explore cutting-edge AI insights and influencer analytics that really make a difference, being an utmost helpful tool for gaining a competitive advantage on social.

"Marketers need to make consumer-centric decisions, and they need actionable insights. We built this cutting-edge Instagram listening tool to respond to users' needs to get more data about trends or campaign hashtags, to understand how people react to their campaigns, and who are the right partners that drive business value." - says Adina Jipa, CMO & Founder at Socialinsider.

With this new AI Instagram listening tool, marketers can answer their strategic questions in real time using AI insights - from content, engagement, and related hashtags to sentiment, demographics, posts, and influencers' data.

Socialinsider is a social media intelligence tool that combines social intelligence, analytics, and listening into one dashboard. It provides a wide range of metrics and insights from brand to campaign levels.

Top global companies, including Booking.com, Rolls-Royce, Volvo, and Mitsubi, use Socialinsider to enhance their social media performance. Users can experience the benefits of Socialinsider's comprehensive features and analytics firsthand with a 14-day free trial.

