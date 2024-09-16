SocialPubli launches AI-powered Brand Detector to help brands identify relevant influencers in minutes

New AI tool enhances influencer marketing strategies by quickly screening social media feeds for brand affinity and association insights.

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eight in ten marketers are already using AI in some form to support their efforts, primarily focusing on content creation. Recognizing the potential to further enhance marketing strategies, SocialPubli, one of the world's largest international influencer marketing agencies, is pleased to announce the launch of Brand Detector.

The new AI-powered tool streamlines the process of evaluating influencers by unlocking insights into brand affinity, usage, and engagement in seconds. By analyzing influencer content and interaction trends, Brand Detector enables marketers to make more informed decisions, leading to more effective and transparent influencer marketing campaigns.

How it works:

Marketers can easily use Brand Detector by entering the name of the influencer and the social network they want to analyze. The tool is currently available on TikTok and Instagram. Within moments, Brand Detector generates a comprehensive report detailing the brands the influencer has shared or promoted, including clothing, accessories, everyday products, and even the places and other user profiles featured in their content. Brand Detector also distinguishes between organic choices and tastes versus items highlighted in paid collaborations. See it in action here.

The tool analyzes three key aspects of social content: text, where it detects brand mentions using natural language processing; images or videos, where it identifies products or items through machine learning and image recognition; and paid advertising, where it reviews META's ad databases to highlight potential relationships with brands and competitors.

"Ensuring a thorough vetting process for influencers is crucial for safeguarding your brand's reputation and aligning your marketing efforts with your overall brand strategy," said Ismael El-Qudsi, CEO of SocialPubli. "Brand Detector's AI-driven data analysis simplifies this process, making it easier to ensure alignment between brands and creators while increasing the potential ROI of influencer marketing campaigns. Brands have expressed that one of the biggest expenses when acquiring new creator partners is the time spent on vetting influencers, and this tool significantly reduces that challenge."

With 43.4% of marketers collaborating with at least 50 influencers annually and nearly half running campaigns on a monthly basis, the scale of influencer marketing efforts is increasing significantly, making the process of activating and managing such a high volume of influencers a considerable task.

"Without AI, brands have to vet each potential influencer manually, using significant team resources and delaying campaign launches," said Juan Antonio Roncero, Director of Innovation at SocialPubli and creator of Brand Detector. "Through our new AI-powered Brand Detector tool, marketing leaders can reduce the need for repetitive tasks and free up time for more creative, strategic thinking, allowing brands to harness the power of influencer marketing without being overwhelmed by the workload."

Brand Detector is available immediately as part of SocialPubli's suite of products, empowering brands to optimize their influencer marketing efforts right away.

About SocialPubli

SocialPubli is an award-winning influencer agency and self-service platform that connects marketers with influencers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitch, and WhatsApp.

A pioneer in the global micro-influencer space since 2015, SocialPubli has conducted more than 10,000 campaigns, serving some of the world's biggest agencies and brands, including BMW, Coca-Cola, Subway, McDonald's, and eBay. The platform boasts over 500,000 opt-in influencers in 35 countries and an audience reach of two billion people.

SocialPubli offers an end-to-end influencer marketing solution and proprietary technology that enables marketers to manage all aspects of their influencer partnerships in one place - from influencer discovery and selection to campaign management and analytics.

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, SocialPubli has additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Peru. For more information, please visit www.socialpubli.com or email [email protected].

