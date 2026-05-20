SocialRoots.ai Launches ComplAiance360, an AI-Powered Compliance Platform for Federally Funded Health Organizations

ComplAiance360 is an AI-powered compliance platform built specifically for FQHCs. It monitors HRSA obligations continuously — 340B, FTCA deeming, QI oversight, document management, and incident resolution — so the compliance work runs quietly in the background, and the care work stays front and center.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SocialRoots.ai today announced the launch of ComplAiance360, an AI-powered compliance platform built specifically for federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), community-based organizations that receive federal funding to deliver primary care to underserved populations. The platform maps to every chapter of the HRSA Health Center Program Compliance Manual, monitoring obligations continuously to help health organizations stay organized, current, and better prepared for compliance reviews. Organizations can request a free proof of concept to get started.

Running a federally funded health center means carrying two responsibilities at once: delivering care and proving it is being done right. For most organizations, those two things have not always moved at the same pace. The compliance side has been getting more complex to navigate.

In 2025, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the federal agency that oversees FQHCs, extended health center performance periods and removed 13 Uniform Data System (UDS) reporting measures, acknowledging the growing administrative load. [1][2] In the same year, HRSA expanded the Compliance Manual to 21 chapters and 90+ testable elements. [3] It is a paradox to ease the burden while raising the bar.

By 2024, FQHC net margins had turned negative at 2.1%. [4] In that environment, a compliance gap, a funding clawback, or a 340B audit (a federal drug pricing program that generates significant savings for health centers) is not something most organizations can easily absorb. When compliance slips, it rarely stays a paperwork problem. It becomes a funding problem. And a funding problem at an FQHC tends to eventually affect the people the organization is trying to serve. It does not have to go that way.

SocialRoots.ai developed ComplAiance360 to meet that need: a platform designed to run continuously alongside health center teams, so the compliance work is handled, and the care work stays front and center.

COMPLIANCE THAT WORKS WHILE ORGANIZATIONS DO

ComplAiance360 covers the full scope of what HRSA expects: signage and scope alignment, 340B program monitoring, Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) deeming obligations, Quality Improvement (QI) oversight, document management, and incident resolution. It keeps a close eye on the areas that carry the most compliance weight, including 340B recertification windows, project scope alignment, and credentialing status. Each one tracked, each one current, so health center teams stay focused on everything else.

Compliance officers have an organized, evidence-ready record when they need it. 340B coordinators can see all obligations and deadlines at a glance. Leadership has a clear picture of where things stand. Not because someone went looking. Because the platform was designed to keep running.

FROM DAY ONE. RUNNING CONTINUOUSLY.

When ComplAiance360 is running, the program is organized and up to date. Teams stay focused on the mission. And when a surveyor arrives, the organization is ready to meet them, calm and prepared.

That kind of readiness does not show up the week before an OSV. It is just there. On a Tuesday in February, on any given Monday morning, whenever it is needed. Quietly. Continuously. Consistently.

Proving it is being done right. Delivering care. Finally moving at the same pace.

That is what it looks like when compliance finally matches the mission.

ComplAiance360 is available now. Request a free proof of concept to get started.

ABOUT SOCIALROOTS.AI

SocialRoots.ai is a Palo Alto-based technology company serving federally funded health organizations across the United States. Its products are built specifically for the operational, regulatory, and reporting demands of FQHCs and other federally funded health programs. Learn more at socialroots.ai.

References:

[1] U.S. Federal Register - Health Center Program Performance Period Extensions, August 2025. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/08/07/2025-15036/health-center-program-performance-period-extensions

[2] HRSA Program Assistance Letter 2025-05 - UDS Reporting Updates, December 2025. https://bphc.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/bphc/compliance/pal-2025-05.pdf

[3] RegLantern - HRSA's October 2025 Updates to the Compliance Manual. https://reglantern.com/blog/key-updates-in-hrsas-october-2025-health-center-compliance-manual-revision

[4] STAT News - The Greatest Threat to Federally Qualified Health Centers May Not Be Federal Funding Cuts, March 2026. https://www.statnews.com/2026/03/17/federally-qualified-health-centers-fqhcs-crisis/

Media Contact

Bala Murali, SocialRoots.ai, 1 8472547133, [email protected], https://www.socialroots.ai/

Monisa Selvakumar, SocialRoots.ai, 91 9600863293, [email protected], https://www.socialroots.ai/

SOURCE SocialRoots.ai