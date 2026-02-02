Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics Affirms Commitment to Evidence-Based Care Following Retraction of Leucovorin Autism Study

"Retractions, while unfortunate, are an essential part of maintaining the integrity of medical research. Our priority is ensuring that clinical decisions are guided by the most reliable evidence available." Post this

"SDBP's role is to help clinicians, families, and policymakers navigate evolving evidence with clarity and care," said Bill Barbaresi, MD, SDBP Immediate Past President. "When the scientific record changes, it is our responsibility to communicate that transparently and promptly."

A Track Record of Proactive Scientific Leadership

In September 2025, SDBP issued a comprehensive statement addressing claims related to acetaminophen use during pregnancy and the proposed use of leucovorin in children with ASD. That statement emphasized the importance of cautious interpretation of emerging research and the need for high-quality, reproducible evidence before changes to clinical practice are recommended.

The recent retraction reinforces those principles.

"Scientific self-correction is a strength, not a weakness," Bob Voigt, MD, SDBP President, noted. "Retractions, while unfortunate, are an essential part of maintaining the integrity of medical research. Our priority is ensuring that clinical decisions are guided by the most reliable evidence available."

Guidance for Clinicians, Patients, and Families

In response to the retraction, SDBP has remained steadfast in its guidance for both health care professionals and for patients and families, outlining:

The current evidence regarding folic acid and folinic acid (leucovorin) use

The limitations of previously published data

The importance of individualized, evidence-based clinical decision-making

SDBP has also hosted educational programming, including Grand Rounds led by experts in developmental-behavioral pediatrics, to help clinicians contextualize folate-related therapies within established standards of care.

Commitment to Trust, Transparency, and Child Health

SDBP emphasizes that families of children with ASD deserve clear, balanced, and scientifically grounded information—particularly in an environment where preliminary findings can quickly gain public attention.

"As a professional society, we take seriously the trust placed in us by clinicians and families," said Jason Fogler, PhD, SDBP President-Elect. "Our commitment is to follow the evidence, acknowledge uncertainty when it exists, and update our guidance as science evolves."

About the Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics

The Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of children and adolescents through research, education, and advocacy in developmental-behavioral pediatrics. SDBP supports clinicians, trainees, and researchers in delivering evidence-based, compassionate care to children and families.

For statements, clinical guidance, and educational resources, visit www.sdbp.org or connect with our communications team through [email protected].

