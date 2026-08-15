Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics Reaffirms Commitment to Factual, Evidence-Based Communication on Vaccine Safety

The Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics (SDBP) today reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the wellbeing of youth with developmental disabilities and their families amid a wave of unscientific claims linking vaccines to autism.
MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics (SDBP) today reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the wellbeing of youth with developmental disabilities and their families amid a wave of unscientific claims linking vaccines to autism.
SDBP emphasized that these unscientific proclamations distract from the real, everyday needs of the autistic community and increase the risks posed by vaccine misinformation to children and families nationwide.
"Vaccines prevent illnesses, such as Haemophilus influenzae meningitis, measles encephalitis, and congenital rubella – diseases that can cause severe disability or death. There is no evidence that any vaccines cause autism," Robert Voigt, President, SDBP.
Affirming Established Positions
The statement affirms SDBP's previous communications about autism and aligns the Society with statements issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Autism Science Foundation, and the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, among other national organizations committed to factual communication about vaccine safety.
A Track Record of Proactive Scientific Leadership
This is not the first time SDBP has stepped forward to help clinicians, families, and policymakers navigate evolving or contested science. In February 2026, the Society reaffirmed its commitment to evidence-based clinical guidance following the retraction of a study examining oral folinic acid (leucovorin) supplementation as a treatment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), after the European Journal of Pediatrics found that study's conclusions were not supported by its underlying data. That statement, like this one, underscored the Society's view that when the scientific record changes -- or when it is misrepresented -- SDBP has a responsibility to communicate clearly and promptly.
About SDBP
The Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics (SDBP) is a multidisciplinary organization of clinicians, researchers, and other professionals dedicated to the health and development of children with developmental and behavioral concerns. SDBP's mission is to advance evidence-based, family-centered care through research, education, and advocacy.
Media Contact
Janice Wilkins, Society for Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, 1 703-718-6008, [email protected], https://sdbp.org/
SOURCE Society for Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
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