Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics Reaffirms Commitment to Factual, Evidence-Based Communication on Vaccine Safety

The Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics (SDBP) today reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the wellbeing of youth with developmental disabilities and their families amid a wave of unscientific claims linking vaccines to autism.

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics (SDBP) today reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the wellbeing of youth with developmental disabilities and their families amid a wave of unscientific claims linking vaccines to autism.

SDBP emphasized that these unscientific proclamations distract from the real, everyday needs of the autistic community and increase the risks posed by vaccine misinformation to children and families nationwide.