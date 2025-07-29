Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Announces 2025 Annual Award Recipients

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is proud to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of immuno-oncology. SITC is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 Annual Awards, who will be honored during the Society's 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting, taking place Nov. 5–9, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

