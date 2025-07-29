Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Announces 2025 Annual Award Recipients

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is proud to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of immuno-oncology. SITC is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 Annual Awards, who will be honored during the Society's 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting, taking place Nov. 5–9, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.
MILWAUKEE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is proud to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of immuno-oncology. SITC is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 Annual Awards, who will be honored during the Society's 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting, taking place Nov. 5–9, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.
"These awards celebrate the dedication, innovation, and leadership that help move our field forward," said SITC Vice President Sandra Demaria, MD. "It is our privilege to recognize this year's honorees for their lasting impact and unwavering commitment to immuno-oncology."
The 2025 Annual Awards recipients are:
2026 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship
Catherine J. Wu, MD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
2025 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship
Ira Mellman, PhD, FAACR, FAIO – Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy & Medici Therapeutics
2025 SITC Lifetime Achievement Award
Francesco Marincola, MD – Translational & Advanced Medicine (TAM) Global
2025 Tara Withington Public Service Award
Roslyn Milstein Meyer, PhD and Jerome H. Meyer, MD
2025 Pedro J. Romero Service to JITC Award
Sjoerd van der Burg, PhD – Leiden University Medical Center & Oncode Institute
2025 SITC Medal of Honor
Marc Theoret, MD
To learn more about the Annual Awards and to view past recipients, visit SITC's website. SITC will announce a call for nominations for the 2026 Annual Awards in the spring.
About SITC
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
