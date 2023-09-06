Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Announces Annual Award Recipients

"The Annual Awards celebrate leaders of the Society and the immunotherapy community whose passion and dedication to research, public service, and our Society are the fuel that drives progress in our field. These individuals and their work directly improve the outcomes of cancer patients everywhere." Tweet this

The recipients are:

2024 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award

Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD, FAIO, FAACR, FACP, FAAAS – Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins

2023 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award

Robert D. Schreiber, PhD, FAIO – Washington University School of Medicine

2023 SITC Lifetime Achievement Award

Kim A. Margolin, MD – Saint John's Cancer Institute

2023 Tara Withington Public Service Award

Founders of Stand Up To Cancer: Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren, in addition to the late Noreen Fraser and the late Laura Ziskin

2023 Pedro J. Romero Service to JITC Award

Jeffrey S. Weber, MD, PhD, FAIO – Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health

To learn more about the Annual Awards and to view past recipients, visit SITC's website. SITC will announce a call for nominations for the 2024 Annual Awards in the spring.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

