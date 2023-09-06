Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Announces Annual Award Recipients

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is thrilled to announce its 2023 Annual Awards recipients, recognizing individuals who have notably contributed to the cancer immunotherapy field. SITC will honor the recipients at its 38th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, taking place November 1–5, 2023 in San Diego, CA.
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is thrilled to announce its 2023 Annual Awards recipients, recognizing individuals who have notably contributed to the cancer immunotherapy field. SITC will honor the recipients at its 38th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, taking place November 1–5, 2023 in San Diego, CA.
"The Annual Awards celebrate leaders of the Society and the immunotherapy community whose passion and dedication to research, public service, and our Society are the fuel that drives progress in our field," said SITC President Leisha A. Emens, MD, PhD. "These individuals and their work directly improve the outcomes of cancer patients everywhere."
The recipients are:
2024 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award
Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD, FAIO, FAACR, FACP, FAAAS – Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins
2023 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award
Robert D. Schreiber, PhD, FAIO – Washington University School of Medicine
2023 SITC Lifetime Achievement Award
Kim A. Margolin, MD – Saint John's Cancer Institute
2023 Tara Withington Public Service Award
Founders of Stand Up To Cancer: Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren, in addition to the late Noreen Fraser and the late Laura Ziskin
2023 Pedro J. Romero Service to JITC Award
Jeffrey S. Weber, MD, PhD, FAIO – Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health
To learn more about the Annual Awards and to view past recipients, visit SITC's website. SITC will announce a call for nominations for the 2024 Annual Awards in the spring.
About SITC
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Media Contact
Thomas Martin, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, 414-271-2456, [email protected], sitcancer.org
SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer
Share this article