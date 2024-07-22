Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Announces Annual Award Recipients

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) honors notable contributors to the cancer immunotherapy field each year. SITC is thrilled to announce its 2024 Annual Awards recipients who will be honored at its 39th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, taking place November 6–10, 2024 in Houston, TX.
MILWAUKEE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) honors notable contributors to the cancer immunotherapy field each year. SITC is thrilled to announce its 2024 Annual Awards recipients who will be honored at its 39th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs, taking place November 6–10, 2024 in Houston, TX.
"The Annual Awards celebrate individuals whose significant contributions directly benefit patients and advance the field of immuno-oncology," said SITC President Leisha A. Emens, MD, PhD. "SITC is honored to acknowledge these exceptional members of our community and we look forward to spotlighting them at SITC 2024."
The recipients are:
2025 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship
Ira Mellman, PhD – Genentech
2024 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship
Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD, FAIO, FAACR, FACP, FAAAS – Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins
2024 SITC Lifetime Achievement Award
Bernard A. Fox, PhD – Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, Providence Cancer Institute
2024 Tara Withington Public Service Award
Deborah Collyar, B.Sci – Patient Advocates in Research (PAIR)
2024 Pedro J. Romero Service to JITC Award
Andrea Kunz – Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer
To learn more about the Annual Awards and to view past recipients, visit SITC's website. SITC will announce a call for nominations for the 2025 Annual Awards in the spring.
About SITC
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Media Contact
Thomas Martin, SITC, 414.271.2456, [email protected], sitcancer.org
SOURCE SITC
Share this article