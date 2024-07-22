Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Announces Annual Award Recipients

"The Annual Awards celebrate individuals whose significant contributions directly benefit patients and advance the field of immuno-oncology." - Leisha A. Emens, MD, PhD, SITC President Post this

The recipients are:

2025 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship

Ira Mellman, PhD – Genentech

2024 Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award and Lectureship

Elizabeth M. Jaffee, MD, FAIO, FAACR, FACP, FAAAS – Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins

2024 SITC Lifetime Achievement Award

Bernard A. Fox, PhD – Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, Providence Cancer Institute

2024 Tara Withington Public Service Award

Deborah Collyar, B.Sci – Patient Advocates in Research (PAIR)

2024 Pedro J. Romero Service to JITC Award

Andrea Kunz – Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

To learn more about the Annual Awards and to view past recipients, visit SITC's website. SITC will announce a call for nominations for the 2025 Annual Awards in the spring.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

