Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Forward Fund Announces 2025 Fellowship Recipients, Awarding $430,000 to Support Promising Early Career Researchers

With the invaluable support of our industry partners, we are thrilled to empower early career investigators whose work is driving progress in cancer immunotherapy. - SITC Vice President Sandra Demaria, MD

The 2025 fellowships are made possible through the Forward Fund, established by SITC to advance the science and application of cancer immunology and immunotherapy by supporting education and research initiatives. Since 2014, SITC has awarded more than $6 million to emerging researchers pursuing innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges in immunotherapy.

SITC will recognize the recipients during its 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting this November at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

The 2025 SITC Forward Fund fellowship recipients are:

SITC-Genmab Cancer Immunotherapy in Hematologic Malignancies: DLBCL, FL, and CLL Translational Fellowship

Award Amount: $100,000 (one year)

Awardee: Mohamad Ali Najia, PhD

Institution: Boston Children's Hospital

Project Title: "Epigenetic reactivation of endogenous retroelements to stimulate anti-tumor immunity in DLBCL"

SITC-Merck Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Fellowship

Award Amount: $100,000 (one year)

Awardee: Anna Ralser, MD, PhD

Institution: The J. David Gladstone Institutes

Project Title: "Inducing immune niches to unlock anti-tumor responses in immunotherapy-resistant CRC"

SITC Cancer Immunotherapy Fellowship

Award Amount: $100,000 (one year)

Awardee: Ivan Susin Pires, PhD

Institution: Brigham and Women's Hospital

Project Title: "Engineering Multivalent Nanobody Constructs for Enhanced Cancer Immunotherapy"

NCI Immunotherapy Fellowship

Award Description: One-year full time position at the NCI

Awardee: Matthew Rosenthal, MD

Institution: The George Washington University

*SITC is currently accepting applications for the 2026-2027 NCI Immunotherapy Fellowship.

The 2025 SITC Forward Fund fellowships were made possible through the generosity of EMD Serono, Genmab, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer.

