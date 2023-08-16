Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Forward Fund Announces Recipients of Cancer Immunotherapy Fellowships

These fellowship recipients are the future of cancer immunotherapy and SITC is thrilled to be able to support these individuals and their novel research. We sincerely thank our industry partners who help make the SITC Fellowship program possible. Tweet this

The 2023 Fellowships are financially supported through the Forward Fund, which was established by SITC to stimulate the future of science, development and application of cancer immunology and immunotherapy through financially supporting its education and research. Since 2014, SITC has awarded more than $6 million in funding to deserving early career scientists in the field of cancer immunotherapy.

The 2023 SITC Fellowship recipients are:

SITC-Bristol Myers Squibb Postdoctoral Cancer Immunotherapy Translational Fellowship

Award Amount: $200,000 (two-year)

Awardee: Tyler E. Miller, MD, PhD

Institution: Massachusetts General Hospital

Project Title: "Identifying interventions that target the immunosuppressive microenvironment in solid tumors"

SITC-AstraZeneca Immunotherapy in Lung Cancer Clinical Fellowship

Award Amount: $100,000 (one-year)

Awardee: Pamela Basto, MD, PhD

Institution: Stanford University

Project Title: "Development of Cellular Therapies Targeting Aberrant Glycosylation in Lung Adenocarcinoma"

SITC-Genentech Women in Cancer Immunotherapy Fellowship

Award Amount: $100,000 (one-year)

Awardee: Kylynda C. Bauer, PhD

Institution: National Cancer Institute

Project Title: "Vagal-CD8+ T cell axis: Harnessing neuroimmune circuits to alter anti-tumor immunity in liver cancer"

SITC-Merck Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Fellowship

Award Amount: $100,000 (one-year)

Awardee: Eisuke Tomiyama, MD, PhD

Institution: University of British Columbia

Project Title: "Elucidation of the role of EphA2 in the immune evasion of bladder cancer to overcome resistance to immune-checkpoint inhibitors"

SITC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fellowship

Award Amount: $100,000 (one-year)

Awardee: Shaquia L. Idlett-Ali, PhD

Institution: University of Colorado

Project Title: "Targeting nerve-mediated immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma"

SITC-Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Adverse Events in Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Fellowship

Award Amount: $40,000 (one-year)

Awardee: Guido Ghilardi, MD

Institution: University of Pennsylvania

Project Title: "The role of lymphodepletion in CAR T cell-associated toxicities"

This year's SITC Forward Fund Fellowships were made possible through the generosity of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

The fellowship recipients will be honored during a ceremony at the society's 38th Annual Meeting, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

To learn more about current and past SITC Fellowship recipients, visit SITC's website.

