Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Forward Fund Announces Recipients of Cancer Immunotherapy Fellowships

The 2024 fellowships are financially supported through the Forward Fund, which was established by SITC to stimulate the future of science, development, and application of cancer immunology and immunotherapy by financially supporting its education and research. Since 2014, SITC has awarded more than $6 million in funding to deserving early career scientists in the field of cancer immunotherapy. SITC will recognize the recipients during its 39th Annual Meeting, occurring in November at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, TX.

The 2024 SITC Forward Fund fellowship recipients are:

SITC-Bristol Myers Squibb Postdoctoral Cancer Immunotherapy Translational Fellowship

Award Amount: $200,000 (two year)

Awardee: Elisa Bergaggio, PhD

Institution: Boston Children's Hospital

Project Title: "Enhancing ALK.CAR-T efficacy in solid tumors"

SITC-MRA Women in Melanoma Fellowship

Award Amount: $200,000 (two year)

Awardee: Arielle Elkrief, MD

Institution: University of Montreal

Project Title: "Identification of the next generation of microbiome therapeutics in combination with immune checkpoint blockade to improve outcomes for patients with melanoma"

SITC-Merck Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Fellowship

Award Amount: $100,000 (one year)

Awardee: Benjamin R. Schrank, MD, PhD

Institution: The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Project Title: "Enhancing Tumor-Immune Interactions in Breast Cancer via an Immunostimulatory Antibody-Drug Conjugate"

SITC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fellowship

Award Amount: $100,000 (one year)

Awardee: Victor Arrieta, MD, PhD

Institution: Northwestern University

Project Title: "Leveraging DNA Methylation Signatures to Decode Clinical Responses to Immune Checkpoint Blockade in Glioblastoma"

SITC-Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Adverse Events in Cancer Immunotherapy Clinical Fellowship

Award Amount: $40,000 (one-year)

Awardee: Gabriele Casirati, MD, PhD

Institution: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Project Title: "Epitope edited Hematopoietic Stem Cells to Eliminate On-target/Off-tumor Toxicity"

The 2024 SITC Forward Fund fellowships were made possible through the generosity of Bristol Myers Squibb, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Melanoma Research Alliance and Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

