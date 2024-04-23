Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Publishes Recommendations on Optimal Intratumoral Immunotherapy Clinical Trial (IICT) Design

"With the recommendations provided in the manuscript, researchers can optimize clinical trial design and the delivery of intratumoral immunotherapies." - Jason Luke, MD, FACP, chair of the SITC Intratumoral Immunotherapy Clinical Trials Manuscript Development Group Post this

"Intratumoral delivery has great potential to deliver precise and potent immunotherapies to particular disease sites and tumor microenvironments. Despite this, clinical development of intratumoral immunotherapies in metastatic cancer has been fraught with negative clinical trials and many open questions." said Jason Luke, MD, FACP, chair of the SITC Intratumoral Immunotherapy Clinical Trials Manuscript Development Group. "With the recommendations provided in the manuscript, researchers can optimize clinical trial design and the delivery of intratumoral immunotherapies."

Expert Panel Recommendations for Trial Design

To address challenges in intratumoral immunotherapy clinical trial design, an Expert Panel comprised of an international group of leaders from academia and industry convened to develop guidance on a variety of design elements including:

Patient stratification factors

Exclusion criteria

Study arm considerations

Optimal endpoints

Response assessment

Patient populations to prioritize

Supplemental Guidance on Localized Therapy Administration

A critical component for the development of intratumoral immunotherapies is identifying a standardized process for monitoring and documenting drug injection/application. As an additional educational tool for readers, an illustrated supplement accompanies the manuscript to instruct users on the proper administration of localized immunotherapies for solid tumors and lymphomas, subcutaneous lymph nodes from lymphoma or metastatic tumors, accessible head and neck, liver, and breast lesions, and intravesical immunotherapy.

While intratumoral immunotherapy is a potentially effective monotherapy when used in the optimal disease settings, it may also increase the effectiveness of systemic treatments without the cost of added toxicity. With more effective and standardized trial designs, the potential of intratumoral immunotherapy can be realized and lead to regulatory approvals that will extend the benefit of these local treatments to the patients who need them the most.

