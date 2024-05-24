Society of Black Pathologists Changes Name to Reflect the Breadth and Scope of its Members

"Together, we hope to continue the collaborative work of addressing barriers related to diversity and inclusion in our beloved field of pathology and laboratory medicine," says Dana Powell Baker, EdD, MBA, MS, MLS (ASCP) CM, President of the Society. Post this

"This Society joins other professional organizations in recognizing the notable contributions of pathology and laboratory professionals in our efforts to save lives every day," she adds.

In addition to the name change, more exciting opportunities are on the horizon for SBP, including a call for volunteers with any one of its committees, as well as future events. One event that gained significant visibility took place during the ASCP 2023 Annual Meeting, when the SBP held a panel discussion focusing on the recruitment and retention of medical laboratory and pathology professionals from underrepresented areas.

Founded in 2020, the Society of Black Pathology is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing barriers to diversity and inclusion, working to increase the number of Black and underrepresented minorities in pathology, providing mentorship to support career and leadership development, and expanding research in healthcare disparities.

Under the foundational leadership of Carla Ellis, MD, MS, FASCP, the Society of Black Pathology, with the support of the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP), was established to raise awareness of the pathology subspecialty among medical learners and increase the number of laboratory professionals from underrepresented groups.

The SBP plans to foster connections with residency programs, medical schools, and laboratory training programs to further support the pathology workforce pathways in underrepresented communities. "We are also in the process of partnering with other societies to build bridges among groups with shared passion and expertise," Dr. Ellis says.

In addition to reaching out to a younger audience to attract an emerging generation of healthcare professionals, SBP is also interested in providing resources for existing junior- and mid-level faculty who also need support and assistance with professional development. The SBP plans to reach out to senior pathologists and experienced laboratory professionals to support volunteer initiatives, including mentorship, to advance the organization's mission in the recruitment and retention of a diverse pathology and laboratory medicine workforce.

Learn more about the SBP at http://www.societyofblackpathology.org.

About SBP

