Society of Entrepreneurs and Ecology (SEE) Addressed Planetary Crisis on UNEA-6

Society of Entrepreneurs and Ecology (SEE), the leading organization targeting sustainability issues made up by leading entrepreneurs and experts, presented examples of innovative solutions on tackling the issues, suggested policies and programs that help achieve the innovative solutions, and advocated for collaborative efforts to implement solutions to the planetary crisis. Song Zhao from SEE shared her expertise in how to enhance public awareness of sustainability and biodiversity conservation using art and technology as an innovative approach. Zhao also chaired the discussion at the BIGM dinner with industrial and public leaders on the innovative business solution and policy initiative.

"Public-private partnership in bringing out innovative business and policy solution are critical to tackle triple-planetary-crisis forward," Zhao said, "and we are glad to represent the business leaders to share our experience in providing ideas and innovation to the issues."

Zhao's contribution and works led the innovation in more proactive and efficient biodiversity promotion in civic society. SEE and the members continuously showcased the proactive engagement and support of the business community in sustainability efforts, adding significant voices and perspectives to the UNEP and environmental conservation policies.

SEE is a ground-breaking non-governmental organization aiming to protect the environment. It is the leading environmental protection NGO with a membership comprised mainly of entrepreneurs who are dedicated to practicing corporate social responsibility.

