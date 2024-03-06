Society of Entrepreneurs and Ecology (SEE) Addressed Planetary Crisis on UNEA-6

Female New York-based entrepreneur led conversation of innovative business and policy solution tackling biodiversity issue during UNEA-6.
NAIROBI, Kenya, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) took place from 26 February to 1 March 2024 at the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. On February 28, 2024, Business and Industry Major Group (BIMG) represented by outstanding global entrepreneurs had a panel discussion and a BIMG high level dinner with the UNEP leaders, including Inger Anderson and Dennis Francis.
The panel brought together leaders from the private sector, Member States, UNEP and other organizations to discussion how businesses can contribute to the UNEA-6 theme on "effective, inclusive and sustainable multilateral actions to tackle climate change, biodiversity and pollution". The event focused on the theme Innovative Pathways: Business Solutions to tackle the Triple Planetary Crisis. The discussions explored how to strengthen the ongoing collaborations to address issues including climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. The role of a science-based approach, digital transformation and solution-oriented actions were elaborated.
Society of Entrepreneurs and Ecology (SEE), the leading organization targeting sustainability issues made up by leading entrepreneurs and experts, presented examples of innovative solutions on tackling the issues, suggested policies and programs that help achieve the innovative solutions, and advocated for collaborative efforts to implement solutions to the planetary crisis. Song Zhao from SEE shared her expertise in how to enhance public awareness of sustainability and biodiversity conservation using art and technology as an innovative approach. Zhao also chaired the discussion at the BIGM dinner with industrial and public leaders on the innovative business solution and policy initiative.
"Public-private partnership in bringing out innovative business and policy solution are critical to tackle triple-planetary-crisis forward," Zhao said, "and we are glad to represent the business leaders to share our experience in providing ideas and innovation to the issues."
Zhao's contribution and works led the innovation in more proactive and efficient biodiversity promotion in civic society. SEE and the members continuously showcased the proactive engagement and support of the business community in sustainability efforts, adding significant voices and perspectives to the UNEP and environmental conservation policies.
