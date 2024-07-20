Society of Robotic Surgery and Puma Venture Capital Announce Winners of SRS Shark Tank 2024

Omniscient Neurotechnology claimed the top prize at the SRS Shark Tank 2024 held during the Society of Robotic Surgery's (SRS) annual conference held in Orlando, Fla. in late June. The event, a collaboration between SRS and Puma Venture Capital, showcased groundbreaking innovations in the digital and robotic surgery ecosystem and featured early-stage companies poised to revolutionize the medical field.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omniscient Neurotechnology claimed the top prize at the SRS Shark Tank 2024 held during the Society of Robotic Surgery's (SRS) annual conference held in Orlando, Fla. in late June. The event, a collaboration between SRS and Puma Venture Capital, showcased groundbreaking innovations in the digital and robotic surgery ecosystem and featured early-stage companies poised to revolutionize the medical field.

SRS Shark Tank 2024 featured presentations from 14 innovative companies. The event was designed to highlight early-stage companies within the digital and robotic surgery industry. The participating companies presented technologies with the potential to disrupt and enhance various aspects of this rapidly evolving field. Each participating team had five minutes to present their technology and five minutes to engage in a Q&A session with a panel of judges comprised of surgeons, investors and medical device industry experts. Companies were evaluated on innovation, impact on healthcare, market potential, business model, and presentation.

Winning team Omniscient Neurotechnology impressed the judges with its AI software that builds and analyzes digital brain maps. This innovative technology has the potential to transform the field of brain health, offering new insights and solutions for brain-related conditions.

Method AI secured second place with its miniaturized 3D ultrasound platform designed for real-time imaging in robotic cases. This cutting-edge platform promises to enhance precision and outcomes in robotic surgeries.

BHS Technologies finished third with its RoboticScope, a robotic surgical microscope for neuro, ENT and other procedures. This technology aims to improve surgical precision and patient outcomes in various medical fields.

SRS Shark Tank 2024 was chaired by Amit Hazan and Dr. Vipul Patel with an impressive panel of judges that included Ashley McEvoy, Scott Huennekens, Dr. Chris Thompson, Dr. Martin Roche, Dr. Sharona Ross, Rick Wise and Jamie Perse.

Participating companies included:

Arthrolase

Navigantis

Andromeda Surgical

BHS Technologies

Interventional Systems

Omniscient Neurotechnology

Advanced Bariatric Technology

BioJam Technologies

Turing Medical

Ceevra

Cytoveris

Arale Labs

Method AI

ROB'E

About the Society of Robotic Surgery:

Founded in 2012, the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) is guided by the fundamental principles of education and collaboration as a means to tackle the complex issues of robotic surgery. The SRS' membership includes more than 700 physicians of all disciplines from around the world whose mission is to share information related to multi-centric studies, database collection, fellowship training and funding support related to robotic surgery. The SRS' diversity of membership allows it to adapt to emerging changes in technology and provides an innovative forum for the improvement of clinical and academic initiatives internationally. The SRS is the only multi-specialty robotic surgery society in the world with an annual meeting that includes updates in more than a dozen medical sub-specialties along with state-of-the-art plenary sessions and hot topic courses.

About Puma Venture Capital:

Puma Venture Capital is an investment firm seeking to leverage its surgeon venture partners to invest in all aspects of the digital surgery ecosystem that can accelerate the future of minimally-invasive care including robotics, diagnostics, therapeutics and digital ecosystems to drive improved patient outcomes and lower costs for all aspects of the healthcare system.

