Society of Women Engineers Wins 2024 ASAE Gold Circle Overall Excellence Award

"The recognition of WE23 speaks volumes about the commitment and excellence of every member of our organization and our partners at the David James Group," said Karen Horting, CAE, executive director and CEO, Society of Women Engineers. Post this

The Gold Circle Awards competition is the premier association marketing, membership, and communications award that recognizes excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/nonprofit marketing, membership, and communications programs. This year's competition received more than 150 applications across 16 categories, including convention/meeting campaign, member retention campaign, print magazine, and video.

For the second year in a row and the fifth time in the last decade, the Society of Women Engineers has earned an ASAE Gold Circle for excellence, innovation, and achievement in association/non-profit marketing, membership, and communications programs. This 2024 award is SWE's first win in the Convention/Meetings Marketing Campaign category.

"This award, given for our marketing efforts for WE23, can only be won when all parts of a team work seamlessly together," said Karen Horting, CAE, executive director and CEO, Society of Women Engineers. "The Gold Circle Award Committee's recognition of WE23 means a lot to me, as it speaks volumes about the commitment and excellence of every member of our organization, our partners at DJG, and all that contributed to this incredible success. We especially appreciate our members who were part of the campaign."

WE23, SWE's annual hybrid conference, and career fair for women in engineering and technology, embodied the essence of empowerment, collaboration, inclusion, and progress critical to the STEM world.

"For most associations, the annual conference is the high point of the year—it's the best opportunity to promote the organization's mission, engage members and non-members, and finance future programming," says Tom Frederick, SWE's account director and DJG partner. "It's all this and more for SWE—it's the Society's number one way to bring focus to, and expand the important role women and girls play in engineering and technology. We're proud to be a part of this incredible win and congratulate SWE on this achievement."

DJG works closely with SWE each year to develop and execute a compelling, mission-centric marketing campaign that promotes the conference across multiple channels. For 2023, we worked with SWE to help realize its commitment to grow the event and its global impact. The campaign underscored the organization's dedication to shaping the future of women in engineering, fostering a community that thrives within the industry, and helping all live without limits.

WE23 was SWE's most-attended conference ever, drawing participants from 40+ countries and delivering on its goal to be inclusive, impactful, and inspiring.

Entries for the Gold Circle Awards competition are judged consistently in each category based on criteria established by the ASAE Gold Circle Award Committee for excellence in association marketing, membership, and communications programs.

"Congratulations to the outstanding recipients of the 2024 ASAE Gold Circle Awards," said Maria Buscemi, MPA, CAE, Chair of the ASAE Gold Circle Awards Committee. "These awards are a testament to the exceptional skills, ingenuity, and vision of marketing, membership, and communications professionals who have demonstrated creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in their campaigns. Their work not only showcases the best practices in our industry but also drives meaningful results for their organizations and members."

About SWE

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), founded in 1950, is the world's largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. The not-for-profit educational and service organization is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. To ensure SWE members reach their full potential as engineers and leaders, the Society offers unique opportunities to network, provides professional development, shapes public policy and provides recognition for the life-changing contributions and achievements of women engineers. As a champion of diversity, SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in their personal and professional lives. For more information about the Society, please visit http://www.swe.org or call 312.596.5223.

Media Contact

Chris Martin, Society of Women Engineers, 6306702745, [email protected], www.swe.org

SOURCE Society of Women Engineers