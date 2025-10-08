Socium Consulting Enhances Vigilis Platform with AI-Powered Telecom Expense Management

Socium Consulting has launched a major update to its Vigilis platform, introducing a fully-managed telecom expense management feature. The new capability uses AI to automatically parse invoices, identify billing errors against contracts, and initiate expert-led resolution, saving enterprise IT teams time and money.
ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Socium Consulting, a leader in IT lifecycle management, today announced a significant enhancement to itsVigilis platform, introducing a powerful, managed telecom expense management (TEM) capability. This new feature directly addresses a primary pain point for enterprise IT executives: the complexity and resource drain of managing telecom spend.
The Vigilis platform now automates the entire invoice lifecycle. It compares invoiced charges against contracted rates to instantly identify costly errors in both monthly recurring charges (MRC) and non-recurring charges (NRC). This enhancement fulfills Socium's mission to provide IT leaders with the automation and strategic guidance needed to control costs and complexity.
"We founded Socium because we personally experienced the frustration of telecom complexity, where billing errors and legacy agreements silently erode IT budgets," said Stephen Hancock, President of Socium Consulting. "This enhancement delivers on our core promise. We're not just giving clients a tool; we're delivering a complete solution that combines platform intelligence with our white-glove expert execution to find and recover savings automatically."
Socium's approach to telecom expense management differs from self-service tools by managing the full execution of the process. When Vigilis detects a discrepancy, it automatically generates a ticket for the Socium team to investigate and resolve with the vendor.
Key features of the new capabilities include:
- Effortless Invoice Ingestion: Invoices can be uploaded directly or forwarded via email for automated processing.
- Automated Contract Reconciliation: Every line item is automatically compared against contracts, instantly flagging billing discrepancies.
- Proactive Discrepancy Resolution: The platform automatically initiates Socium's expert-led resolution process to correct errors and recover funds.
- Unified Financial Visibility: A central dashboard provides a single view of all telecom expenses, historical trends, and contract performance.
This new functionality reinforces Socium's unique hybrid model of an automated platform combined with strategic consulting. For more information or toschedule a platform demo, visit the company's website www.sociumit.com.
About Socium Consulting Founded in 2021, Socium Consulting provides IT lifecycle management with a focus on transforming enterprise telecommunications. The company's hybrid model combines its proprietary intelligence platforms with white-glove consulting to simplify telecom and empower IT leaders. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Socium has saved clients over $36 million and maintains a 100% Net Promoter Score (NPS).
