Socium Fund Services, a Suntera Global Company, Bolsters its Back-Office Technology with Cascata Solutions

"Our collaboration with Cascata positions us to provide a comprehensive digital client experience, surpassing conventional Excel-based approaches and yielding substantial enhancements in operational efficiency and service quality," said Michael Von Bevern, Socium Co-Managing Director of the Americas. Tweet this

Charles Dooley, Cascata CEO, added, "Leading global fund administrators like Socium are leveraging our platform to achieve digital-enabled carried interest and fee management. This transformation delivers operational efficiency, scalability, and substantial client value gains, with efficiency improvements of up to 45%."

About Socium Fund Services

As the leading Middle Market Private Equity and Private Credit Fund Administrator, Socium Fund Services, a Suntera Global company, offers customized middle and back-office solutions to institutional and emerging managers with a consultative service approach. Socium leverages a scalable and flexible technology stack to provide straight-through-processing for all asset types their clients may invest in. With a US-Based service team that delivers technical accounting expertise, Socium is well-positioned to help their clients grow through a true partnership model. Learn more about our firm by visiting sociumllc.com.

About Cascata

Cascata Solutions delivers advanced digital software solutions for private capital fund administrators and their clients, to modernize their back-office operation for distribution waterfall administration and more. The leadership team brings 30+ years of experience and has deep knowledge and understanding of private equity fund accounting and all the nuances with the varying investment vehicles and waterfall arrangements.

