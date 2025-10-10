SODA Launches "Software Defined Anything," Expanding AI-Driven Development from Cars to Ships, Trains, and Aircraft

"We've seen this shift before. Software redefined telecom, from phones to smartphones," said Sergey Malygin, CEO of SODA. "Now it's transforming automotive and beyond. Very soon, every complex machine will be defined by code made in Ai-driven toolchain." Post this

As part of this expansion, SODA is announcing the appointment of Richard Merralls as Advisory Board Member, Global Strategy. With decades of experience in large-scale digital transformations, Richard will support SODA entry into new industries.

"What we're seeing outside of automotive is a growing demand for the same principles: digital twins, AI, and software-first development," said Richard Merralls, Advisory Board Member, Global Strategy. "My role is to help SODA bring this proven approach into other industries that are ready for transformation. Marine is one of the key industries we've identified as a strategic priority."

Why Marine, and Why Now

Shipbuilding shows this shift more clearly than most. Ships are long-life, high-cost, tightly regulated assets. They are expected to decarbonise and digitise, but remain hard-coded, hardware-heavy and slow to change.

SODA architecture allows shipbuilders and operators to:

Simulate and validate vessels virtually before production

Retrofit fleets with modular upgrades without major capex

Integrate AI for learning and optimisation

Accelerate compliance through digital workflows

Continuously improve without touching hardware

SODA is already working with early partners across marine mobility to demonstrate this new approach in action.

The Bigger Picture: Cost, Compliance, Climate

Software-defined systems are not just flexible, they are fundamentally more efficient. They allow updates to be delivered remotely, not mechanically. They embed compliance and certification frameworks. They cut emissions by optimising routes, loads and energy use in real time.

One Platform, Many Industries

Software Defined Anything builds on the same foundation as SODA SDx toolchain and App library, now applied across marine, aerospace, rail and more. Each sector moves at its own pace, but the benefits are shared: faster iteration, lower cost, cleaner operations.

This is not about adding software to hardware. It is about rethinking how modern vehicles are built.

About SODA SODA is building the software foundation for engineering intelligent vehicles across marine, aerospace, rail and agriculture. From vehicles and vessels to aerospace and rail, SODA SDx platform helps manufacturers design, test, and operate software-defined vehicles faster, smarter, and at lower cost. Combining simulation, integration, and AI-driven optimisation, SODA enables continuous improvement over hardware lifecycles.

Headquartered in the UK, SODA is powering the shift from legacy engineering to software-first innovation across anything.

