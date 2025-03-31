Sodexo named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the second year in a row

Sodexo has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the second consecutive year, standing out as the only honoree in the food service industry among 136 companies across 19 countries and 44 industries. This recognition highlights Sodexo's commitment to business integrity, evaluated across five key areas: Ethics Program, Culture of Ethics, Environmental & Social Impact, Governance, and Third-Party Management, with contributions from Circles, a Sodexo Company. Craig Window, Circles' US President, reaffirmed Sodexo's dedication to ethical leadership and positive community impact, reinforcing its mission to improve quality of life through sustainable food and facilities management.

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sodexo is proud to announce its recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the second consecutive year. Issued by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business, this annual recognition honors Sodexo's continuous commitment to business integrity through best-in-class policies and practices.

In 2025, a total of 136 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 44 industries. Sodexo is the only honoree in the Food service industry.

The evaluation criteria to be distinguished as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® encompassed five categories:

Ethics Program

Culture of Ethics

Environmental & Social Impact

Governance

Third Party Management

Sodexo incorporated best practices from Circles, a Sodexo Company, in the Culture of Ethics category, in their submission. Circles U.S. headquarters is in Waltham, Massachusetts.

This consecutive-year distinction highlights how the Group's strong ethical principles, deeply rooted in its core values, translates into solid ethical behaviors across its operations.

"At Circles, we are proud to be part of a company that leads with integrity," says Craig Window, Circles' US President. "Sodexo's recognition by Ethisphere reaffirms our shared commitment to ethical business and positive impact. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams to do what's right for our clients, employees and the communities we serve."

See full press release here.

About Circles

Circles helps leading companies build a culture of engagement, fostering stronger connections between employees, their work, and the organizational purpose. With more than 25 years of experience, Circles delivers workplace hospitality and work life balance solutions to help clients grow their business, build communities in the workplace and make a real difference in employees' lives.

To find out about their innovative services, visit www.circles.com.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

To find out more, visit www.sodexo.com.

Media Contact

Craig Window, Circles, 1 800-871-7778, [email protected], www.circles.com

SOURCE Circles