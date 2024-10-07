Sodium Butyrate in Viscera-3® Enhances Gut Health and Immune Function for Seasonal Wellness Available During Amazon Prime Day

Strengthen Your Body's Gut and Immune Defenses Against Seasonal Illnesses with Sodium Butyrate in Viscera-3® Post this

Explore more about Viscera-3® Here

Viscera-3® plays a critical role in fortifying gut health and strengthening overall immunity, making it an essential addition to any fall wellness routine.

Sodium butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid commonly referred to as a butyric acid supplement, plays a critical role in maintaining gut health and is the key ingredient in Viscera-3®. Emerging research highlights that a healthy gut is essential for a strong immune system, helping the body ward off common fall ailments.

"The fall season puts a strain on our body's defenses, and since an estimated 70% of the immune system resides in the gut, supporting it is crucial," says Matthew Olesiak, MD. "Sodium butyrate, delivered through an advanced tributyrin supplement, is essential for maintaining gut health, which in turn strengthens our immune defenses, especially when illnesses like the flu are rampant."

How Fall Illnesses Impact Gut Health and Immunity

As fall brings cooler weather and more time indoors, the spread of seasonal illnesses like the common cold and flu becomes inevitable. Combined with the stress of back-to-school routines and upcoming holidays, these factors can weaken the immune system. Viscera-3®, featuring butyrate or butyric acid, a key compound for supporting a healthy gut microbiome, is designed to address these seasonal challenges by strengthening the intestinal barrier. This barrier acts as the body's first line of defense, preventing harmful pathogens from entering the bloodstream and ensuring a strong immune response.

With seasonal pressures on the immune system, it's crucial to recognize that much of the body's defenses are rooted in gut health. The gut microbiome—a complex ecosystem of bacteria in the digestive tract—plays a vital role in immune function. When the gut is healthy and balanced, it helps the body fight off harmful pathogens. However, factors like poor diet, stress, and even seasonal illnesses can disrupt this balance, making individuals more susceptible to infections.

How Viscera-3® Helps Boost Immunity During Cold Season

Viscera-3® is uniquely designed to target the gut lining, promoting a healthier digestive system and bloating relief. By incorporating sodium butyrate, Viscera-3® nourishes the gut cells, leading to better nutrient absorption and a stronger immune response. As the gut becomes more resilient, so does the body's ability to fend off seasonal illnesses.

A sodium butyrate supplement not only helps regulate digestion but also acts as an anti-gas and bloating solution, supporting the gut's natural processes. This makes Viscera-3® effective in providing bloating relief for women and bloating relief for men, addressing specific digestive discomfort that often worsens during colder months.

"Gut health plays a central role in both physical and mental wellness," adds Dr. Olesiak. "By boosting gut health, the sodium butyrate in Viscera-3 not only helps the body fight off infections but also supports mental clarity and mood, which can be negatively impacted during the colder months."

Seasonal Digestive Issues and the Role of Sodium Butyrate

Alongside immune benefits, many individuals experience digestive discomfort during the fall. The shift in dietary habits with heavier and richer foods can lead to bloating, constipation, and sluggish digestion. Sodium butyrate in Viscera-3® helps relieve bloating and promotes regularity by supporting the gut microbiome and enhancing the function of the intestinal lining (1, 2). This makes it an essential supplement for those looking to maintain digestive health during the colder months.

Jonathan Bailor, Founder and CEO of SANE MD, says, "We've created Viscera-3® to provide comprehensive gut support during fall. As the season brings challenges to both the immune system and digestion, Viscera-3® ensures people feel their best, inside and out. With Viscera-3®, you're not just supporting gut health—you're supporting whole-body wellness."

Backed by Science and Now Available on Amazon For October's Prime Day 2024

What sets Viscera-3® apart is its use of cutting-edge science to deliver a highly absorbable butyrate supplement that works at the root level. In addition to sodium butyrate in the form of tributyrin, Viscera-3® also includes other ingredients like magnesium, chromium picolinate, and pomegranate fruit extract, which further enhance its benefits for gut and immune health.

This fall, as individuals seek ways to protect themselves against seasonal illnesses, Viscera-3® provides a natural, effective solution to strengthen both the gut and immune system. Viscera-3® is available on Amazon for a limited time, offering consumers an easy way to incorporate gut health support into their fall wellness routines.

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at Ivy League medical schools and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://sanesolution.com/.

Media Contact:

SANE MD, [email protected], +1 6469026690

SANE Viscera-3® Ingredients:

Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate)

Chromium

Tributyrin

Pomegranate (Punica granatum) Fruit Extract 40%

Ellagic Acid

Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Ext 95% Proanthocyandins

Other ingredients: Gelatin (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Cellulose.

Scientific References

1- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6333934/

2- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9877435/

Media Contact

Jonathan Bailor, SANEMD, 1 347 979-1735, [email protected], https://sanesolution.com

SOURCE SANEMD