Sodium Butyrate: SANE MD Viscera-3® Leads 2024 Gut Health Revolution, Now Available on Amazon

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2024, gut health has become a top priority for wellness, but SANE MD was a leader in this field long before it became a mainstream trend.

Today, the company proudly introduces Viscera-3®, a breakthrough supplement featuring time-released sodium butyrate in the form of tributyrin for enhanced gut support while optimizing butyrate production—offering a more efficient alternative to relying on fiber consumption to trigger this crucial process.

Gut Health Trends in 2024: Why Viscera-3® Stands Out

The gut health industry is booming, with the global market projected to grow from $55.7 billion in 2023 to $68.17 billion by 2030 (1). This rapid growth is fueled by increased consumer awareness, which surged by 52% between 2021 and 2022 (2), highlighting how people are prioritizing digestive health for overall well-being. Viscera-3® is uniquely positioned to meet this demand with its powerful, scientifically-backed ingredients.

What is Sodium Butyrate?

Sodium butyrate is a sodium salt of butyric acid, one of the primary short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) naturally produced by the gut microbiome when dietary fiber is broken down in the large intestine. It plays a crucial role in gut health by nourishing colon cells, strengthening the gut barrier, and promoting a balanced microbiome. Butyrate provides more than just digestive benefits; it also helps boost immune function, decrease inflammation, and improve overall well-being.

How Sodium Butyrate Supports Health

Sodium butyrate is a potent compound essential for gut health and immune support. It works as a histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDAC inhibitor), helping to control how cells function. It also triggers the release of an important gut hormone, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which helps balance blood sugar and improve insulin response. By supporting digestion, metabolism, and overall well-being, sodium butyrate offers a range of health benefits.

While sodium butyrate plays a pivotal role in gut health, how it's delivered to the digestive system is just as important. This is where Viscera-3® shines, using a unique delivery method that ensures maximum effectiveness.

How Viscera-3® Works

Matthew Olesiak, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SANE MD, explains, "Sodium butyrate is essential for gut health, but the problem with a butyrate supplement is that the molecule is unstable and easily broken down during digestion. In Viscera-3®, we use tributyrin, a triglyceride form of butyrate, which acts as a protective shield to ensure that this crucial short-chain fatty acid butyrate reaches the intestines intact."

The transformation of sodium butyrate into tributyrin allows Viscera-3® to deliver all the benefits of butyrate directly to the gut. Whether needing bloating relief for women or bloating relief for men, Viscera-3® offers a scientifically-proven solution that provides real results.

But sodium butyrate isn't the only player in this gut health game. Viscera-3® is also enhanced with other key ingredients that work together to provide even more comprehensive support for overall health.

Additional Natural Ingredients for Holistic Health

In addition to sodium butyrate, Viscera-3® contains other natural ingredients like magnesium and chromium. Magnesium helps support regular bowel movements, while chromium plays a role in regulating blood sugar, contributing to a healthy metabolism. Together, these ingredients create a comprehensive formula that supports not only digestion but also energy levels, metabolic health, and immune function.

With these ingredients working synergistically, Viscera-3® provides holistic support that addresses multiple aspects of digestive health and well-being. This sets it apart from other gut health supplements, especially for today's health-conscious consumers.

Why Viscera-3® is the Solution for the Modern Consumer

As consumer interest in gut health continues to rise, Viscera-3® is well-positioned to lead the market in 2024 and beyond. What sets Viscera-3® apart from other supplements is its use of tributyrin, a unique time-released version of sodium butyrate, which ensures the active ingredient remains stable throughout digestion. This allows sodium butyrate to reach the intestines intact, where it can deliver maximum benefits. Most other supplements lose potency during digestion, but Viscera-3® offers more targeted and sustained gut health support.

At the heart of Viscera-3®'s effectiveness is sodium butyrate, a powerful postbiotic with benefits that go beyond digestion. A closer examination reveals how this powerful compound significantly benefits overall health and wellness.

Benefits of Sodium Butyrate: More Than Just Gut Health

Sodium butyrate offers a range of significant health benefits, particularly for digestive wellness and immune support. This postbiotic helps strengthens the gut lining, reduces inflammation, and alleviates common issues like bloating. Additionally, it activates key immune cells, enhancing the body's natural defenses.

The core benefits of sodium butyrate include:

Improved Gut Health: Strengthens the gut lining, reduces inflammation, and boosts nutrient absorption, helping to alleviate common digestive issues like bloating. (2)

Enhanced Immune Function: Activates key immune cells, improving the body's natural defense mechanisms. (3)

Inflammation Reduction: Helps manage chronic inflammation, providing relief from conditions like arthritis and diabetes.(4, 5)

Mental Wellness: Supports mental health by alleviating anxiety and depression symptoms, promoting a balanced mood. (6)

Now available on Amazon, Viscera-3® provides a convenient and reliable solution for those seeking to improve gut health. Whether addressing daily digestive discomfort or supporting long-term wellness, Viscera-3® delivers scientifically-backed benefits for comprehensive digestive care.

"Viscera-3® works as an anti-gas and bloating solution by harnessing the power of sodium butyrate, a proven postbiotic metabolite that supports gut health. The inclusion of tributyrin, a more advanced form of butyrate, ensures deeper, more sustained gut benefits," says Dr. Olesiak. "Whether you're struggling with digestive discomfort or looking for a natural solution to enhance gut function, Viscera-3® offers an innovative blend of natural ingredients scientifically shown to help address common issues like gas and bloating."

"Our goal with Viscera-3® was to tackle digestive discomfort at its source," explains Jonathan Bailor, Founder and CEO of SANE MD. "We've combined cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients to create a supplement that goes beyond just masking symptoms. Viscera-3® gets to the root of issues like gas, bloating, and gut health. And it's not just about digestion—Viscera-3® also helps boosts immune function, reduces inflammation, and supports mental well-being, helping you feel healthier and more energized every day."

Viscera-3® is now available on Amazon, offering a convenient and scientifically-backed solution for supporting gut health, reducing bloating, and enhancing overall wellness. With its unique time-released sodium butyrate formula, Viscera-3® ensures maximum effectiveness and targeted digestive support. To learn more about Viscera-3® or to make a purchase, visit SANE MD Viscera-3 Sodium Butyrate Supplement

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at Ivy League medical schools and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://sanesolution.com/.

SANE Viscera-3® Ingredients:

Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate)

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate)

Tributyrin - Sodium Butyrate Supplement

Pomegranate (Punica granatum) Fruit Extract 40%

Ellagic Acid

Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Ext 95% Proanthocyandins

Other ingredients: Gelatin (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Cellulose.

