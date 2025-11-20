Sofitel Unveils Full-scale Design Transformation of Sofitel New York, Celebrating the Fusion of Classic French Elegance and Modern Manhattan Glamour

Sofitel, the pioneer of French luxury hospitality, has unveiled the highly anticipated transformation of its U.S. flagship, Sofitel New York, reaffirming the hotel's place as an icon of sophisticated hospitality in the city's vibrant heart. Post this

Dieter Schmitz, General Manager, Sofitel New York, said: "The transformation of Sofitel New York is a celebration of New York's boundless energy and the timeless elegance of our French heritage," said. "From our reimagined Penthouse and world-class suites to the debut of our vibrant new bar and bistro, Social 45, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create an experience as dynamic and unforgettable as the city itself. Together as a team, we take great pride in pairing this remarkable physical transformation with a warm, genuine and refreshingly personal style of hospitality that ensures every guest leaves with memories to last a lifetime."

A Grand Arrival

Guests are greeted with a warm "Bonjour" as they enter the grand foyer on 44th Street. Here, a stunning interpretation of Art Deco style sets the tone for the experience within. Open metal screens intuitively guide guests into the foyer, where a study in contrast and composition unfolds. A coffered ceiling with integrated lighting acts as a sculptural canopy overhead, while marble flooring and deep green walls set the tone of quiet grandeur. Crisp white paneling introduces a rhythmic, neoclassical balance.

The lobby also offers a serene setting for the nightly Candle Ritual, an evening ceremony held at Sofitel Global locations across the globe, inspired by the centuries-old Parisian tradition of illuminating the streets. Each evening as the sun goes down, the lights are dimmed, and candles are beautifully illuminated throughout Sofitel New York's lobby, a subtle invitation for guests to relax, reflect and experience a sense of calm as day transitions into evening.

Elevated accommodations with a French Zest

Drawing on contemporary Art Deco references, design firm HBA San Francisco created a consistent aesthetic across the hotel's public spaces, guest rooms and suites. All of Sofitel New York's 398 accommodations – 346 guest rooms and 52 suites – have been fully redesigned with French-inspired wall paneling, new custom furnishings, textiles and lighting. Interiors feature gentle curves and a warm neutral palette inspired by French Art Deco tones of ivory and cream balanced with black, creating an impactful contrast that references 1930s-era fine arts. High-gloss lacquered furnishings in the tradition of Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann and Eileen Gray contribute cultivated contrast, while woven textiles in shades of red enliven the neutral palette.

The bed serves as a striking focal point with its upholstered panel framed by striped wood backing and sculptural brass pendant lamps. All guest rooms and suites feature Sofitel BED, the brand's signature sleep experience, featuring an exclusive mattress, box spring, topper, duvet and an extensive selection of pillows. Every element is crafted with the utmost care to deliver unmatched comfort and the sensation of being cradled in clouds. Upper-floor guest rooms include floor-to-ceiling windows that frame views of the Manhattan skyline. Spacious marble bathrooms feature modernist artworks on canvas, rain showers and bath amenities by French luxury houses Balmain and Diptyque.

Panoramic views and Refined Design

Sofitel New York's 52 suites range from upper-floor city-view accommodations to terrace and balcony layouts, many with views of the iconic Chrysler and Empire State Buildings. Each suite is conceived as an urban retreat, marrying residential-scale comfort with distinctive design touches such as theatrical lighting, custom millwork, and curated artwork inspired by French artistry and New York's architectural heritage. Generous layouts include separate living areas and bespoke minibars with metallic accents.

An elevated new addition to Sofitel New York is the new Suite Collection. Artistic and expressive, these seven boldly designed suites offer spaces of a scale rarely seen in Manhattan.

• The pinnacle of the collection is the 28th-floor Penthouse, spanning 1,205 square feet. Its primary bedroom features a geometric upholstered headboard wall with dramatic pendant lighting. In the living area, sculptural sofas with brass accents sit alongside polished and handcrafted tables, while geometric patterns in the flooring and wall coverings echo Art Deco influences. The dining salon seats eight at a sleek black wood Art Moderne table illuminated by a custom geometric chandelier. The bathroom combines contrasting marbles with brass detailing, anchored by a freestanding circular marble soaking tub.

• Additional Suite Collection accommodations include two premier 24th-floor suites, the Grand Terrace Chrysler View Suite, featuring 475-square-foot terrace with views of the iconic Chrysler Building, and the Panoramic Terrace Suite featuring a 911-square-foot terrace showcasing views of both the Empire and Chrysler Buildings. Both suites feature 645 square feet of elegant interior living space.

Social 45: Where Parisian sophistication meets Manhattan energy

The new heart of the hotel is Social 45, Bar & Bistro, a stylish venue created for day into late-night dining, cocktailing and connection. The menu pairs French classics with New York-inspired creations, such as decadent grilled cheese with caviar, alongside inventive cocktails and elevated bites designed for sharing.

The space channels the elegance of a private Parisian salon, with curved brass archways framing the bar, plush banquettes and sculptural lounge chairs draw influence from the shared Art Deco heritage of New York and Paris. Guests can enjoy afternoon and evening Social Hours, with future additions to include an outdoor café opening in Spring 2026.

Mornings at Social 45 are exceptional with La Haute Croissanterie, Sofitel's signature pastry program that artfully reinvents the classic French croissant into a gourmet experience by combining traditional techniques with local flavors.

Meetings and events with skyline views

Sofitel New York's reimagined meeting and event spaces includes the elegant Paris Ballroom, situated at the top of the Grand Escalier. Art Deco themes here are referenced in a sculptural wall relief, recessed ceilings and graphic carpeting in black, cream and gold. Seven meeting rooms reflect the hotel's streamlined French aesthetic with graphic black and white, marble and gold lighting and seamlessly integrated audiovisual technology. Many rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows framing city views and filling the spaces with natural light. Custom menus are crafted by the hotel's culinary team, and a dedicated planning team ensures seamless execution.

About Sofitel New York

The U.S. flagship of Paris-based Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, Sofitel New York emanates contemporary French elegance in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The hotel recently completed a top-to-bottom design revitalization, unveiling all-new guest rooms and suites, the new Social 45, Bar & Bistro, redesigned ballroom and meeting spaces, and the new Suite Collection, featuring a 28th floor Penthouse and signature suites with spacious terraces and iconic city views. Sofitel New York features 398 guest rooms, including 52 suites, that marry Parisian style with New York's urban spirit. The hotel delights guests with heartfelt service and committed luxury with a French zest, offering a seamless blend of local culture and French joie de vivre. The hotel is centrally located at 45 West 44th Street, affording easy access to Fifth Avenue and Broadway theaters. For reservations, call 212-354-8844 or visit www.sofitel-new-york.com. Follow Sofitel New York on Instagram and Facebook.

About Sofitel

A pioneer of French luxury hospitality since 1964, Sofitel today embodies heartfelt and committed luxury with a French zest. A seamless blend of the richness of each local culture and the French joie de vivre, the brand delights travellers who appreciate delicacy and subtle refinement, offering them heartfelt and authentic service. At Sofitel, beauty is in the details: life's simple pleasures such as gastronomy and sleep are art forms for an incomparable experience.

Sofitel now boasts more than 120 hotels, all elegant and unique, in the world's most sought-after destinations. Among its most remarkable properties: Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opera, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma and Sofitel Ambassador Seoul. The brand also offers a selection of heritage luxury hotels under the Sofitel Legend banner, renowned for their timeless elegance and fascinating history, such as Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan or Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi. More recently, the brand also unveiled its first Sofitel Residences, redefining luxury living with prestigious properties that combine elegant design with Sofitel's renowned service and sophistication.

Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

sofitel.com | all.com | group.accor.com

