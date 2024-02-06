SOFTEL Communications partners with Prophecy International to deliver superior, data-driven customer experience solutions

The partnership between Prophecy International and SOFTEL, which brings together emite's analytics with SOFTEL's artificial intelligence and cloud capabilities, aims to revolutionize customer experiences in essential sectors while expanding market opportunities in North America.

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prophecy International (ASX:PRO), a global software solutions company, has announced its strategic partnership with SOFTEL Communications, a leading managed services artificial intelligence (AI) provider with a focus on Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) and Unified-Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS). Through this alliance, SOFTEL will offer solutions from emite, a subsidiary of Prophecy International and a global leader in cloud contact center analytics. The collaboration will let organizations gain more value from their data in real time, which will let them help their clients faster, reduce average call times, and improve the overall customer experience (CX) for clients in the education, finance, government, healthcare, and retail sectors.

emite's partnership with SOFTEL is expected to deliver unparalleled CX by integrating emite's advanced analytics with SOFTEL's robust AI and cloud solutions. It will let companies significantly improve their contact center performance by pulling data from disparate sources into a single location and delivering cutting-edge, AI-driven data and data analytics to contact center agents in real time. The alliance aims to address the growing demand for advanced, integrated CX solutions in an increasingly digital and customer-focused market.

Additionally, SOFTEL's extended network and substantial connections to major North American telecommunications giants will create new avenues for joint business opportunities. Such connections are invaluable in exploring and cultivating new markets, further enhancing the reach and impact of the collaboration.

Jason Snyder, channel manager, Americas, Prophecy International, said, "Both emite and SOFTEL are committed to driving innovation and excellence in the CX domain. This partnership marks a significant milestone in emite's mission to redefine CX, and brings together emite's cutting-edge analytics and integration capabilities with SOFTEL's profound expertise in AI and managed services. This alliance will create unparalleled value for clients and their end customers. It's a powerful combination that aligns seamlessly with emite's vision to innovate and lead in the CX space."

Michael Leibowitz, chief operating officer, SOFTEL Communications, said, "The fusion of emite's advanced data and analytics solutions with SOFTEL's robust AI, CCaaS, and UCaaS unique tools and capabilities is poised to set new standards in the industry. SOFTEL aims to deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions that cater to clients' dynamic contact center needs. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to excellence and a future where clients can leverage the full potential of AI and data analytics to significantly improve CX and, therefore, compete effectively in a customer-centric landscape. SOFTEL is thrilled at the prospect of what it can achieve together with emite and looks forward to a future rich with innovation and success."

About SOFTEL Communications

SOFTEL Communications is a globally recognized managed services and AI solution provider, operating across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions. Specializing in CCaaS, UCaaS, and Cybersecurity Information Technology, SOFTEL offers a range of solutions including Microsoft Azure bots, process automation, and managed cybersecurity services.

About Prophecy International Holdings Limited

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX: PRO) is a leading Australian designer and developer of innovative business software. Through its two products, Snare and emite, Prophecy serves the large and growing global markets of Cloud Data Management, Contact Center Analytics and Cyber Security.

emite provides a SaaS based real time and historical analytics platform for customer experience in contact center environments. It provides fast, accurate visibility into operational metrics that drive contact center performance outcomes, dashboards, wallboards, KPI and orchestration products for Customer Experience, Contact Centre environments.

The Snare product suite is a highly scalable platform of Centralized Log Management and Security Analytics products designed to enable customers to detect and manage cyber threats in real time and maintain regulatory compliance.

Prophecy operates globally from Adelaide and Sydney in Australia, London in the United Kingdom and in Denver, USA.

Media Contact

Jason Snyder, Prophecy International, 1 614 595 3402, jsnyder@prophecyinternational.com, https://www.prophecyinternational.com/

SOURCE Prophecy International