Softlanding recognized as the winner of 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softlanding today announced it has been named as winner of 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Award in the category of 'Social Impact'. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.

"We are delighted to receive another Microsoft Partner Award in the Social Impact category, affirming our strategy to help customers leverage their Microsoft solutions and accelerate their digital transformation journey to improve their social outcomes"" says Mat Burke, President of Softlanding. This award reflects the importance of our team members' efforts to drive positive societal change, improve our communities and make Canada a wonderful place to live and work."

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations, Softlanding was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Social Impact.

"It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions. "These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, AI and CoPilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced at the Americas Start for Partners, a digital event, which will take place on July 12th this year. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Americas Partner Blog here: Americas Partner Blog.

About Softlanding

Established in 2000, Softlanding is a leading provider of transformation, professional and managed IT services that helps organizations boost innovation and drive business value.

We are a multi-award-winning Microsoft Solutions Partner with 5 out of 6 Microsoft Solutions Designations and 9 Microsoft Specializations. We use our experience and expertise to ensure our clients have the best technology solutions to solve their business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing world.

As of May 2023, Softlanding joined MSP Corp, a Canadian IT service provider with over 400 employees and strategic technology partnerships nationwide.

