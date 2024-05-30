Softlinx Launches AI-Powered Inbound Fax Triage Service Revolutionizing Patient Intake and Care Process Efficiency for Radiology Centers

This innovative triage service represents a significant advancement in radiology workflow optimization. Post this

Key features of Softlinx's AI-based triage service include:

Intelligent Data Extraction and Analysis: Advanced AI algorithms accurately extract and analyze patient-related information from incoming faxes, including patient demographics, document types, and treatment details, ensuring precise data capture.

Seamless Workflow Integration: The service seamlessly integrates with backend applications, enabling automatic transfer of extracted data to Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems and other workflow applications, eliminating manual data entry and minimizing errors.

User-Friendly Triage Interface: An intuitive user interface (UI) allows users to verify extracted information, make corrections if necessary, and perform additional actions such as splitting multi-patient faxes and sending faxback requests for additional details, enhancing workflow flexibility and efficiency.

"This innovative triage service represents a significant advancement in radiology workflow optimization," said Hikyu Lee, president and CEO of Softlinx. "By automating the tedious and error-prone manual processes involved in handling patient referrals, our solution empowers radiology centers and clinics to achieve faster turnaround times, reduce errors, and realize substantial cost savings."

Softlinx's AI-powered triage service is currently available for direct customers, with plans for expansion to ISV reseller partners in Q3 2024. Radiology practices seeking to streamline their workflow processes and enhance operational efficiency are encouraged to explore the benefits of Softlinx's latest innovation.

For more information about Softlinx and its AI-powered triage service, contact Softlinx online or call +1 (978) 881-0560.

About Softlinx: Softlinx offers innovative solutions to streamline document management and communication processes in healthcare and enterprise organizations. With a commitment to delivering secure, efficient, and user-friendly solutions, Softlinx helps healthcare providers and businesses across industries enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve positive outcomes.

