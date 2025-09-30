Softron Announces M|8XL: First 8-Channel 4K Video Ingest Bundle Powered by the New DELTACAST DELTA-12G-e-h 8c

"When every second counts and compromise isn't an option, you need the ultimate hardware and software bundle." - Daniel Tapie, CEO of Softron Media Services. Post this

The DELTA-12G-e-h 8c is the first PCIe Gen 4 video card to support 8x 4K60p signals or 2 x 8K60, delivering higher density and enabling more channels to run on a single card. Alongside its 8x 12G-SDI bi-directional connections, the card includes reference in and out, plus LTC input, a rare combination valued by professional users.

Softron MovieRecorder is professional-grade video recording software for macOS, built for broadcast, production and live event environments. It is part of Softron Media Services' suite of Apple-based video solutions, known for stability, scalability and multi-camera capabilities.

"TheDELTACAST-12G-e-h 8c is ideal for anyone who needs to manage and process SDI channels ranging from SD-SDI up to 12G-SDI," said Pierre Lespagnard, head of products at DELTACAST. "Pairing this performance with Softron's MovieRecorder creates a powerful solution for broadcasters working in sports, music, news or multi-camera production environments."

"When every second counts and compromise isn't an option, you need the ultimate hardware and software bundle," said Daniel Tapie, CEO of Softron Media Services. "The M|8XL combines high-end, low-latency DELTACAST technology with multiple MovieRecorder licenses on a single dongle, delivering the best possible solution for a Mac Pro configuration."

Availability and Pricing

The Softron M|8XL bundle will be available in October for €14,450 / $14,950.

It joins Softron's existing lineup of bundles, including the M|4i and M|8i, expanding customer choice for ingest solutions at every scale.

The DELTACAST-12G-e-h 8c will also be available as a standalone purchase for customers seeking upgrades, backups or integration with Softron's playout applications.

For more details, visit: softron.tv/products/hardware/bundles

About Softron

Softron Media Services has been a pioneer in Mac-based video and audio solutions for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Softron delivers flexible, software-driven workflows that reduce costs and outperform traditional hardware solutions. The company provides a wide range of broadcast applications spanning live replay, playout and scheduling, newsroom management, character generation, acquisition and device control. Trusted by broadcasters and media professionals worldwide, Softron is renowned for the reliability, intuitive design and seamless integration of its software. Learn more at www.softron.tv.

About DELTACAST

Born from the TV broadcast industry, DELTACAST is a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of live video transport and processing solutions for OEMs and developers. Its solutions deliver the highest quality and lowest latency to serve demanding applications in TV broadcasting, ProAV, medtech, aerospace and other industries. Learn more at www.deltacast.tv.

