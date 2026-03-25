Softron Joins ASU's Cronkite School of Journalism Control Room

"We are committed to providing ongoing support that helps develop the next generation of broadcast news professionals." - Daniel Tapie, CEO of Softron Media Services. Post this

Softron was selected for its ease of use, industry-proven reliability and ability to support virtually any video codec format, enabling students to spend less time learning complex applications and more time operating a professional newsroom environment.

The Cronkite School of Journalism is a nationally recognized, professionally focused program known for its hands-on learning, top-tier faculty and strong industry partnerships. Located in Downtown Phoenix with additional studios in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., the Cronkite School offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in journalism, content creation, strategic communications and emerging media technologies.

"Softron is excited to be part of one of the nation's most well-known and respected schools of journalism," said Daniel Tapie, CEO of Softron Media Services. "We are committed to providing ongoing support that helps develop the next generation of broadcast news professionals."

Cronkite School Assistant Teaching Professor Jim Jacoby said the decision was clear after evaluating the solutions firsthand.

"It was quickly clear how well Softron aligns with how we prepare students for professional newsrooms," Jacoby said. "The intuitive interface and MOS integration allow our students to work with the same tools and workflows they'll encounter in the field, reinforcing real-world production skills in the classroom."

OnTheAir Video is a professional, Mac-based video playout application used by broadcasters, production studios, houses of worship and corporate video teams to schedule and play media reliably. Designed as a broadcast-grade "channel-in-a-box," the software outputs high-quality SDI or NDI® output in resolutions ranging from SD to 8K.

With OnTheAir Video, users can build, manage and run broadcast playlists with complete control over timing, formatting and playout rules for round-the-clock environments including TV stations, OTT channels, signage networks and live events.

The Softron OnTheAir MOS Gateway brings the flexibility and ease-of-use of OnTheAir Video to newsroom computer systems (NRCS) using the MOS (Media Object Server) protocol. Producers may continue writing in their NRCS and then refine their production inside the MOS plugin. Within the plugin, users may assign and preview videos, non-destructively edit media, and add graphics. Once the MOS object is added to a rundown, it shows up in OnTheAir Video as a playlist item.

One of the world's most widely used NRCS is Associated Press ENPS (electronic news production system), the first NRCS compatible with OnTheAir MOS Gateway. ENPS provides a centralized editorial platform that enables journalists, producers and technical staff to create scripts, manage assignments, build rundowns and coordinate live broadcasts.

The Softron AMP Server further utilizes the OnTheAir Video playlist, giving professional switcher solutions from Sony, Ross, and Grass Valley a means to control playout. AMP, or Advanced Media Protocol, is a broadcast-industry standard for video control developed by Grass Valley. Combining AMP Server and OnTheAir Video offers a product unlike any other video server with features like mix and match codec, frame rate, and resolution-timed graphics, and fill and key support.

For ingest, ASU chose Softron's MovieRecorder that contains powerful workflow features like edit-while-ingest, multi-destination recording, metadata support, and an open REST API allowing users to create their own controllers.

To learn more about how these solutions work together, visit the Softron YouTube page.

About Softron

Softron Media Services has been a pioneer in Mac-based video and audio solutions for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Softron delivers flexible, software-driven workflows that reduce costs and outperform traditional hardware solutions. The company provides a wide range of broadcast applications spanning live replay, playout and scheduling, newsroom management, character generation, acquisition and device control. Trusted by broadcasters and media professionals worldwide, Softron is known for the reliability, intuitive design and seamless integration of its software. Learn more at www.softron.tv

About the Cronkite School

The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University is widely recognized as one of the world's premier professional mass communications programs and has received international acclaim for its "teaching hospital" learning approach and award-winning student work. Rooted in the time-honored values that characterize its namesake, the school fosters excellence and ethics in both the classroom and in its real-world media experiences that fully immerse students in journalism, production, strategic communication and more. Learn more at cronkite.asu.edu.

Media Contact

Bill Robbins, Softron Media Services, 1 5125470921, [email protected], https://softron.tv

SOURCE Softron Media Services