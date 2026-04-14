Softron Unveils New Solution and Updates to its Broadcast Software Portfolio at NAB; Offers Sneak Peek of MovieRecorder 5

"MovieRecorder has become a trusted ingest solution for broadcasters around the world, supporting live production, news environments and multi-channel operations running 24/7." - Daniel Tapie, CEO of Softron Media Services. Post this

New and Updated Solutions on Display at NAB

An Early Look at MovieRecorder 5

Softron will provide a preview of MovieRecorder 5, the next evolution of its widely adopted ingest solution.

MovieRecorder is a macOS-based multi-channel video ingest and recording solution that enables broadcasters and content producers to capture multiple synchronized video feeds with high reliability, flexibility and performance.

Building on this foundation, when available later this year, MovieRecorder 5 will introduce several new capabilities:

A new router panel that integrates the control of video routers directly into ingest workflows, allowing users to schedule router changes and adjust routing without leaving the interface

A powerful new web UI that enables users to monitor inputs, schedule events and modify recording destinations remotely

Expanded integration with REST API, GPI, TSL 5 and serial protocols, enabling tighter connectivity with automation systems and external equipment.

"MovieRecorder has become a trusted ingest solution for broadcasters around the world, supporting live production, news environments and multi-channel operations running 24/7," said Daniel Tapie, CEO of Softron Media Services. "But broadcast workflows are evolving. Teams are more distributed, systems are more connected, and control matters more than ever. That's why we're excited to preview MovieRecorder 5 at NAB and show how these new capabilities give users greater flexibility and control across their workflows."

For a deeper dive into MovieRecorder 5, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDsI_lEyDUM

OnTheAir Flow

OnTheAir Flow is a new solution designed to automate and streamline the media preparation process. The solution automatically retrieves media from content providers like Extreme Reach, PitchBlue, and OnSpot Media. When the content arrives, Flow automatically segments media based on those instructions. Features include:

No transcode needed for playout, play the original files

Auto segmentation and black detection segmentation

Web browser to view, modify, and approve content.

For more information, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmtGgCmVo8s.

OnTheAir MOS Gateway

OnTheAir MOS Gateway is a newsroom integration solution for macOS that connects NRCS platforms to Softron's playout and ingest systems, enabling automated, rundown-driven control of video content and broadcast workflows. The solution has been upgraded to include these features:

Media files and thumbnails are now cached, significantly improving launch times

Automatic creation of MOS objects when new media files arrive

Automatic removal of MOS objects when media files are deleted.

These enhancements help keep newsroom systems synchronized with media storage, reducing manual steps and ensuring rundowns always reflect the latest available content.

For more information on this product, visit: https://youtu.be/OydmDQSrPIQ

OnTheAir Video

OnTheAir Video is designed for a broad spectrum of broadcast workflows, from single-channel playout on a MacBook Pro to sophisticated multi-channel environments.

New updates include an enhanced bundle that adds:

Closed caption support

Dynamic graphics overlay

Remote Pack options for expanded control and flexibility.

For more information on this product, visit: https://youtu.be/5w0XsbNt3T8

About Softron Media Services

Softron Media Services has been a pioneer in Mac-based video and audio solutions for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Softron delivers flexible, software-driven workflows that reduce costs and outperform traditional hardware solutions. The company provides a wide range of broadcast applications spanning live replay, playout and scheduling, newsroom management, character generation, acquisition and device control. Trusted by broadcasters and media professionals worldwide, Softron is known for the reliability, intuitive design and seamless integration of its software. Learn more at www.softron.tv

Media Contact

Bill Robbins, Softron, 1 512-547-0921, [email protected], https://softron.tv/

SOURCE Softron